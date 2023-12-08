This is not a drill: Starbucks offers 50% off drinks every Thursday for the rest of the year

When the weather outside is frightful, there’s nothing like a Starbucks drink to help you warm up (even if it’s iced coffee — don’t ask us how it works because it just does). And there’s no better time to treat yourself to your favorite Starbucks drinks, because every Thursday for the rest of the year, Starbucks Rewards members can get half off any beverage.

All you have to do is go to the Starbucks app, where a 50% off coupon will be available today, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, and Dec. 28. Rewards members can redeem it for one half price drink each Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. local time.

You can use the coupon for any drink on the Starbucks menu, even with modifications. But this is a great chance to try out the chain’s four new holiday cold foams it just rolled out. They’re available in four flavors inspired by fan-favorite drinks from the annual Starbucks holiday menu: peppermint chocolate cream cold foam, sugar cookie cream cold foam, chestnut praline cream cold foam and caramel brulée cream cold foam. The foams can be added to any cold drink in the customization menu.

No matter what drink you decide to get for half off, it’ll come in this year’s holiday cup design, which makes it extra festive and extra fun to drink (it’s just science). This year’s holiday cups are inspired by cozy wool sweaters, holiday ribbons, and ornaments. Starbucks even introduced a holiday cold cup this year — its first since 2021 — that features a design with whimsical sparkles and baubles, so no matter what drink you love, you can celebrate the season while you enjoy it.

If you want to take advantage of the half off deal but you aren’t a Starbucks Rewards member, it’s easy to sign up. Just download the Starbucks app on any mobile device and follow the prompts.