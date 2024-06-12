This Nostalgic Vintage Sunscreen Is Making A Modern Comeback

Vacation's Orange Gelée sunscreen features a new and updated formula. Vacation

Allow me to take you back to the 1980s, a time when high-cut bikinis were all the rage, Tears for Fears ruled the airwaves and one delightfully tangerine-hued tanning gel could be found in beach bags everywhere. You yourself may be familiar with the iconic aluminum tube of Orange Gelée sunscreen by Bain de Soleil, a product that, despite its dedicated fan base, met a sudden end in 2019 — or so we all thought.

Dakota Green is a founding partner of Vacation, a nostalgic sun care brand that seems to be a master in distilling the essence of old-school Miami Beach, Florida, into their leisurely line of sun lotions, tanning oils and paradise-inspired fragrances. Thus, it made perfect sense for Vacation to launch the Orange Gelée Revival Project, a collaborative effort that, according to Green, involved a panel of fans of the original formula, along with modern-day beauty experts, to get a new and improved Orange Gelée back on consumer shelves, with one of the most notable improvements being the level of SPF.

“The orange gel, which first launched in the 1920s, was marketed to leave skin with a glowy radiance while helping you develop a deep, dark tan,” Green said. “Sun protection was later added to the formula, and started [only] at SPF 4.”

Now, Orange Gelée offers adequate sun protection in the form of broad-spectrum SPF 30 and, though still tinted orange, the unique texture rubs in completely clear on all skin tones.

“We [also] swapped ingredients like mineral oil, petrolatum and paraffin with premium plant-derived alternatives,” Green said.

Reef-safe and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, the revamped sunscreen is still shine-inducing, hydrating and nourishing to sun-exposed skin thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like shea butter, jojoba, soothing maracuja oil and vitamin E, a trusted antioxidant that can protect skin against environmental stressors responsible for premature skin aging.

Green assured us that throughout the renewal process, the brand went to great lengths to preserve the elements responsible for making the Orange Gelée so legendary — notably, its bergamot-and-sandalwood-laced scent inspired by the French Riviera and the luscious balm-to-oil format that’s different from most sunscreens on the market.

So far, the general response to the upgraded and chicly packaged formula has been overwhelmingly positive, according to both Gelée newbies and longtime fans alike. So positive in fact, that tubes have completely sold out on Vacation’s own website and at popular beauty retailers like Ulta. Green attributes this to a few things like the sunscreen’s transportive nature and the way nostalgia, specifically in beauty products, has the ability to conjure up happy memories from another time and place.

Whatever the reason, there seems to be some tawny magic in the Orange Gelée sunscreen gel, and fortunately, there are a few online places you can still manage to get it. Shop any of the listed retailers from the links above or read some promising reviews down below.

Promising Vacation and Ulta reviews:

“This brought back so many memories with the first smell. Nothing compares to the scent or the texture of this product.” — Krissie “It’s a wonderful soothing texture and scent. Super happy with coverage and conditioning on my skin.” — Nini “I have been very excited about this project for awhile. I finally got my tube and I am very happy. It is a lot less greasy than the original which is so much better. I love the higher SPF and the clean ingredients. (All the reasons why I had to stop using the original.) The smell isn’t exactly the same but is still really great. It might even be amazing to roll out this formula with different scents; Vacation Mediterranean, Vacation Amalfi, Vacation Hawaii ... that may have a citrus recipe or a coconut recipe. What do you think? In terms of the graininess that some mentioned, it is very slight and quickly melts away upon blending so that doesn’t bother me at all in order to get clean ingredients. Love the formula! Keep up the good work!” — Serenadipini “Just received this new product and it’s absolutely amazing… the fact that it’s SPF 30 and not 4 is of course better for us! I live in Florida and I will most definitely be a repeat customer! Thank you for making this old best sun product even better!” — D

