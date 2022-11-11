Need a quirky gift? These nostalgic toasters are on sale for Black Friday, starting at $20

There are going to be a lot more grilled cheese and hot dogs in your future. (Photo: Amazon)

Grilled cheese and hot dogs — that’s the menu of our childhoods. Simple ingredients, simple tastes. Now, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can give the gift of yesteryear at a discount. The retail giant is offering up some of the quirkiest ways to make your favorite childhood meals, starting at just $20.

A grilled cheese sandwich is like a warm hug from grandma. It is arguably one of the best meals you can get without having to go to a restaurant, and this little gadget makes it so easy to make. Built kind of like a bagel toaster, it has extra-wide slots that fit two slices of bread. But this is no ordinary toaster — each slot has a basket that squishes bread and cheese together and keeps the sandwich secure during toasting. The toaster screams for making oozy good grilled cheese sandwiches, but you can make any other kinds of sandwich you crave.

“I love grilled cheese sandwiches!” shared one of 2,000+ five-star fans. “It was a favorite of my family growing up. I'm a lot older now and living alone. I don't consider myself a good cook, the kitchen being my least favorite room in my home! This item makes it so easy to make a great sandwich and you can grill other kinds of sandwiches as well. Love it!”

And if you’re shopping for loved ones, this is the gift that keeps on giving.

"I got one of these for a dirty Santa gift about two years ago,” shared a rave reviewer. “I thought, wow, all I need is another appliance!! 🤨 But, I smiled. One morning I made fried egg and cheese sandwiches in it!!!! I raise chickens and have fresh eggs daily! YUM!! Anyway, my grandson had one of these fabulous treats and comes over for them on a regular basis now. I just bought him one and taught him how to fry the perfect egg. He is so excited!!! It’s a great product. I hope they never go away!!”

Nostalgia Nostalgia Coca-Cola Hot Dog Toaster $20 $30 Save $10 This Coca Cola hot dog toaster has two slots specially designed for hot dogs and two for buns. It also comes with a pair of tiny tongs for easy serving. $20 at Amazon

If hot dogs are more your thing, this toaster can cook your frankfurter and warm your bun at the same time. With a retro diner design and the original Coca-Cola logo, this toaster has two specialized slots for hot dogs, brats or sausages plus two for the buns. It also comes with a little set of tongs to serve your dogs. So far, it’s raked in over 3,000 five-star ratings and shoppers love it for its simplicity.

“It is so easy to use and does not make a mess,” shared a five-star fan. “The bun gets properly toasted and the dogs are juicy and delicious. I love it. The only problem is that I will probably eat more dogs.

But as a gift, shoppers say you can expect it to be a hit.

“Originally bought with the intention to be a white elephant gift,” reported a rave reviewer. “It was such a hit that I ended up buying 3 more for Christmas. Everyone who received it as a present was honestly so excited!”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

