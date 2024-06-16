Norwin Elks hold Father’s Day Car Cruise

A Father’s Day Car Cruise was held Sunday at the Norwin Elks Lodge in Penn Township.

Thousands attended the event, where classic cars of all makes and models were on display.

The car cruise also featured food trucks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local bar expected to be demolished after massive fire in Westmoreland County Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing endangered man from Armstrong County ‘A stand-up child’: Heartbroken parents mourn loss of man who died swimming in Beaver County creek VIDEO:Second Avenue Commons residents moving to Pittsburgh’s Northside after being displaced by fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts