Norwich exhibit asks people to 'Walk a Mile' in the shoes of kids in foster care

Artist Jac Lahav wants us to understand the humanity of children who go through the foster care system.

Lahav’s exhibit, “Walk a Mile," opened at the start of the month at Otis Library, and will continue to the end of the month. A reception for the exhibit will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Community Room, according to a press release from the library.

There are two parts of the exhibit. The first upon entering the library is a display of blue shoes, representing the children and what they go through. The second part of the exhibit is in the Community Room, with colorful pastels of plants, commenting on growth, nurturing and the responsibilities and insights of being a foster parent.

"Through these colorful representations, the artist connects the natural resilience and propagation of plants with the nurturing care essential to foster parenting, highlighting the unconventional yet profound ways to support growth and resilience in human lives," the press release states.

This show was funded by a $3,000 grant from the CT Office of the Arts, Lahav said.

“I’m normally an artist that shows in museums a bunch, but I love the idea of making community-oriented shows,” he said.

Becoming a foster parent

Lahav already had a child when he and his wife became licensed foster parents about four years ago. The two thought it was a good way to expand their family, along with being a way to get involved in the community and do something for kids in need, he said.

In that time, Lahav and his wife had 16 emergency placements and one semi-permanent placement.

Lahav was inspired by the racial equality and advocacy-themed art he’s done for Public Art For Racial Justice Education. Lahav realized fostering is another cause that deserves advocacy, so he turned his artistic skills toward the cause.

In the shoe display, there are 101 children’s shoes. When there’s an emergency placement, the children often come with whatever shoes they could grab, even if they’re worn out or don’t quite fit.

“I thought it was a poignant re-humanizing of these kids that often get stigmatized or put into statistics,” Lahav said. “They’re really just kids.”

During the reception, Lahav will give a speech, but he invites people to check out the library, and hopefully they’ll be inspired to talk more about foster care and support foster care organizations, including the Connecticut- based Fostering Family Hope.

“They say, ‘Not everyone can be a foster parent, but everyone can be involved,’” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Jac Lahav's art exhibit on foster care at Otis Library in Norwich CT