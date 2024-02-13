From a Northwoods fishing hole to a Milwaukee diner, here are some Wisconsin spots presidents have visited

U.S. presidents have come to Wisconsin to eat, fish, confer with foreign dignitaries, dedicate football stadiums — and, of course, make speeches and campaign.

A couple of presidents even got shot at here.

Here are some of the presidential places in Wisconsin that you should know about.

Old Fort Howard Hospital, on Green Bay's central west side, was under Zachary Taylor's command during the years after the War of 1812.

Zachary Taylor: Leading troops in Green Bay and Prairie du Chien

Before he was the 12th president of the United States, Taylor was a military lifer who served in most of the hotspots on the North American continent in the first half of the 20th century — including what is now Wisconsin. For three years starting in 1817, Taylor, a captain during the War of 1812, was the U.S. Army commander of Fort Howard in Green Bay. He returned to Wisconsin in 1829, overseeing the construction of a second Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien. He headquartered there for eight years, leading troops against Native Americans in the Black Hawk War in 1832. (Black Hawk, the Sauk leader, surrendered in Prairie du Chien in August of that year.)

A plaque embedded in stone, marking the spot where Abraham Lincoln spoke at the Wisconsin State Fair in 1859, is dedicated at 13th and Wells streets on Sept. 29, 1928. Those at the dedication included Mayor Daniel Hoan (near center, with dark mustache).

Abraham Lincoln: Speaking in Milwaukee, sleeping in Janesville

In 1859, Lincoln, who'd become a national political figure after his run for U.S. Senate against Democrat Stephen A. Douglas the year before, made a few speech-making stops in southeast Wisconsin. On Sept. 30, 1859, he gave what's considered his only recorded speech on agriculture at the Wisconsin State Fair, which at the time was held in Milwaukee. There's a historical marker on the site of Lincoln's speech, at the corner of 13th and Wells streets.

The Lincoln-Tallman House, the home in Janesville where Abraham Lincoln stayed after a campaign speech in 1859, has been a historic house museum since 1951.

The next day, Lincoln gave speeches to Republican groups in Beloit and Janesville. He spent the night at the Janesville home of William Tallman and left the next day; the Lincoln-Tallman House has been a historic house museum since 1951.

Theodore Roosevelt: An assassination attempt, then a speech, in Milwaukee

While making a run for the White House in 1912 as the candidate for the Progressive Party — after failing to get the nomination of the Republican Party — Roosevelt came to Milwaukee to speak to a packed Milwaukee Auditorium (now Miller High Life Theatre). On his way out of the Gilpatrick Hotel (now the site of the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee), Roosevelt was shot by a disgruntled New Yorker named John Schrank, who had been stalking the former president to stop him from getting a third term. Luckily for Roosevelt, he had a spectacle case and a copy of his very-long speech in his pocket to slow down the bullet. (The Hyatt has a display marking the event in its entrance off King Drive.) Roosevelt managed to make his speech and, in a bit of bravado, used his bloodied shirt and tattered speech as a symbol of his resilience.

President Calvin Coolidge (right, with wife Grace Coolidge) stop for a photo at Cedar Island Lodge in Brule, Wisconsin. In 1928, Coolidge made the Douglas County resort his Summer White House.

Calvin Coolidge: Fishing at the Summer White House in Douglas County

Unlike most of his predecessors, Coolidge, who assumed the presidency after Warren Harding's death in 1923, set up a Summer White House in a different location every year. For the summer of 1928, his last year in office, Coolidge set up camp in Cedar Island Lodge in Brule, on the Brule River in Douglas County. The 4,160-acre estate, owned by a millionaire oilman, was known as a prime fishing spot, but Coolidge also held a lot of meetings on the site — including with his Republican successor, Herbert Hoover. (Among the other presidents who spent time fishing in the Brule, according to Journal Sentinel archives, were Ulysses Grant, Grover Cleveland and Dwight Eisenhower.)

Dwight D. Eisenhower (left), then U.S. Army chief of staff, takes a break while vacationing in Minocqua in July 1946. The future president and his four brothers stayed at the Moody Resort on Big Lake.

Dwight D. Eisenhower: Fishing in Vilas County

In 1946, when Eisenhower was Army chief of staff, he joined his brothers for a fishing vacation at Moody's Resort on Big Lake in Vilas County, north of Boulder Junction. It was the former Allied commander's first vacation since the end of World War II. Eisenhower liked it so much that he took many vacations in the area after that.

John F. Kennedy: Taking a seat in Milwaukee

The 1960 Wisconsin Democratic primary helped make John Kennedy the front-runner for the nomination, after he defeated the favorite, Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey, in a hotly contested campaign. Kennedy got so worn out from campaigning that, in a visit to the newsroom of The Milwaukee Journal at Fourth and State streets, he took a breather on a bench. (The Journal Building was sold in 2020; the bench, complete with a plaque and framed photo of JFK on sitting on the bench, is in the Journal Sentinel's current offices at Kilbourn Avenue and Broadway.)

Richard Nixon: Introducing Lambeau Field

Among the dignitaries on hand to dedicate Green Bay's new City Stadium on Sept. 27, 1957, was then-Vice President Richard Nixon. Three years later, Nixon carried Wisconsin but lost the 1960 presidential election to Kennedy. By the time Nixon won the office himself in 1968, the stadium had been renamed Lambeau Field.

President Gerald Ford speaks at a luncheon in his honor at Mader's restaurant in Milwaukee on April 2, 1976.

Gerald Ford: Having lunch in Milwaukee

Ford made about 30 trips to Wisconsin before and after he succeed Richard Nixon as president in 1974. Among his stops was an April 2, 1976, campaign luncheon with ethnic group leaders at Mader's, 1041 N. King Drive. Other presidents visited Mader's over the years, but Ford was one of the few to dine there while in office.

Then-Vice President George Bush takes a tumble while bowling at American Serb Hall in Milwaukee during a campaign rally on April 11, 1984.

George H.W. Bush: Bowling (and stumbling) at Serb Hall in Milwaukee

During a campaign trip on April 11, 1984, when he was vice president under Ronald Reagan, the soon-to-be-41st president made what was then an obligatory stop at Milwaukee's American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. In trying to display his everyman side, Bush went bowling — and took a tumble in the lanes. (The possible cause: The left-handed vice president was given shoes meant to be worn by a right-hander.)

German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, and U.S. President Bill Clinton arrive in Milwaukee's Pere Marquette Park, where the world leaders spoke at a large gathering on May 23, 1996.

Bill Clinton: 'Sausage summit' in Milwaukee

Clinton combined campaigning with diplomacy when he met with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in Milwaukee for a "sausage summit." The confab included a public ceremony on May 23, 1996, in Pere Marquette Park along the Milwaukee River downtown, and lunch the same day at Miss Katie's Diner, 1900 W. Clybourn Ave. — much to the consternation of Milwaukee's long-established downtown German restaurants, including Mader's, John Ernst Cafe and Karl Ratzsch's.

President George W. Bush throws out the first pitch at Miller Park in Milwaukee on April 6, 2001. The pitch fell short of home plate.

George W. Bush: Pitching for the Brewers in Milwaukee

Less than three months after he took office, Bush, the former owner of the Texas Rangers, obliged an ex-colleague, former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Brewers' new stadium, then called Miller Park, on April 6, 2001.

President Barack Obama greets supporters before speaking at Laborfest on the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee on Sept. 6, 2010.

Barack Obama: A regular at Milwaukee's Laborfest

Before and during his presidency, Obama practically made Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds his Labor Day retreat. He appeared at Laborfest there during his first presidential campaign in 2008, and again as chief executive in 2010 and 2014. (President Joe Biden continued his predecessor's tradition by stopping at Laborfest in 2022.)

