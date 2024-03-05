Northwest Wisconsin's 'world famous ball of twine' is open to visitors again

The "World Famous Ball of Twine" created by the late James Frank Kotera has a new home in the town of Highland in northwest Wisconsin's Douglas County.

One of the world's largest balls of twine, created by a northwestern Wisconsin man over the course of 44 years, is once again on display in a new and permanent home.

The ball, once determined as the world's heaviest ball of twine, was located on the property of its maker, James Frank Kotera, who lived in the Douglas County town of Highland, about 30 miles southeast of Superior. After Kotera died at age 75 in January 2023, his friend and neighbor, Terri Nelson, created a GoFundMe page to raise money to move the ball so it could be preserved and enjoyed for years into the future. Businesses and other community members who fondly remember Kotera helped Nelson realize her vision.

After months of fundraising, moving the behemoth and then building a new shelter to preserve it, the ball is now on permanent display on town of Highland property that includes the town's hall, fire department and its transfer station, 9360 S. Douglas County S.

The transfer station is a fitting display place for the ball of twine. Besides devoting untold hours to creating the twine ball, he also was passionate, and maybe a bit obsessive, about his job as an attendant at the transfer station. He made sure that loads of trash and recycling were efficiently packed into transfer containers to make sure the operation was as cost effective as possible. "He saved the town lots of money," Nelson said.

James Frank Kotera stands next to his giant ball of twine. He spent nearly 44 years collecting twine and adding it to the ball. Before he died in January, it weighed 24,100 pounds and became known as the world's heaviest ball of twine. The weight compressed the ball, giving it more of an egg shape.

Kotera called himself "JFK," and town officials renamed the station the "JFK Transfer Station" in his honor.

Kotera's twine grew to 24,100 pounds and was lauded as the "world's heaviest ball of twine." It became an unusual roadside attraction that drew people from all across the world.

Nelson said moving the twine ball and preserving it at the transfer station was a way to honor and remember Kotera and his happy, quirky spirit. "He was happy with what he had, very happy with his simple life," Nelson said.

