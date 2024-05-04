Northern Kentucky Cavalcade of Homes features 10 new homes priced from $300K to over $1M

This year's Cavalcade of Homes home show starts Saturday, featuring 10 new townhomes and single-family homes at locations throughout Northern Kentucky with prices ranging from $300,000 to more than $1 million.

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is producing the show, which will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the first three weekends in May.

"The inventory of new homes across the nation is tight, and the ability to see (10) homes spread across our region is a unique and rare opportunity given today’s home supply challenges,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade association.

The total number of homes for sale in the Cincinnati metro area was 3,762 in March, up more than 60% from the same month last year, according to Redfin, a national real estate brokerage and housing market tracker.

But the most recent figure still represents less than a two-month supply of housing, The Enquirer recently reported. A healthy housing market typically has at least a five- or six-month supply of housing.

Cavalcade, which is free and open to the public, will feature homes from Arlinghaus Builders, Ashley Builders Group, The Bold Co., Drees Homes, Ashford Homes and Meierjohan Building Group.

Two of the homes are located in the Martin's Gate subdivision in Newport, which was the site of the 2023 Homearama showcase of luxury homes.

See a gallery of Cavalcade listing photos and photo illustrations here:

