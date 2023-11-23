North West Roasts Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson's ‘Gas Station’ Met Gala Look

Getty

Everyone's a critic…especially Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the pre-teen revived the famed Fashion Police talk show for one evening only, dissecting 2023 Met Gala looks with Joan Rivers-esque candor (Kim K's words, not mine!). “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian said in the episode, which dropped on Hulu on November 23. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, you know? So I never do, but it stings a little.”

Hardly anybody survived unscathed as North and her cousin Penelope Disick live-streamed fashion's biggest night—not even her own mother, who got a taste of North's criticism during a dress fitting earlier in the episode. “There's way too much gaps in the pearls,” North said of her Schiaparelli gown made up of 50,000 freshwater pearls. North then told her mom that the pearls appeared “fake,” adding, “I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like [it's] from the dollar store.”

When Kim Kardashian asked her daughter to “be easy” on her, North said she wouldn't lie, but would keep more negative comments to herself. She did not promise, however, not to roast the other Met Gala attendees—including Kardashian's ex, Pete Davidson. Kardashian and Davidson famously dated for nine months following Kardashian's turn as host of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and even attended the Met Gala as a couple in 2022.

North didn't hold back while watching Davidson walk the red carpet solo in 2023. “I hate it,” she said of his look. “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

“North won't lie, and that’s amazing," Kardashian said during a confessional. “I'm trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up and not hurt people's feelings.”

Sorry, those rules just don't apply when talking about your mom's ex boyfriend! Clearly, North has Kardashian's back, and even planned a surprise massage for her mom to her destress ahead of the Met Gala. “North can be really a tough critic and then she's the sweetest ever,” Kardashian said. “She loves to plan surprises, she's like the most thoughtful girl ever.”

