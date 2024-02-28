A North Vancouver Home With a Touch of California Cool Is Up for Grabs at $2.8 Million

Though this particular residence wasn’t crafted by Joseph Eichler himself, the midcentury home in North Vancouver’s affluent Upper Lonsdale neighborhood has many of the late developer’s trademarks—most notably, a cool California modern design aesthetic providing a harmonious connection to the natural surroundings.

Originally constructed by noted West Coast designer and builder Bob Lewis in 1956 for former judge Don Pool and his family, the post-and-beam dwelling has since been preserved and modernized by current owners Dean Eilertson and Jenni Gullett—a prop master and costume designer, respectively, who have worked on films and TV shows such as Tron, X-Men and The Good Doctor—and features four bedrooms and two baths in almost 3,200 square feet of living space adorned throughout with wood-paneled walls, exposed-beam ceilings and large windows overlooking the garden-laced grounds.

More from Robb Report

“If somebody else was buying it, they were going to tear it down,” the couple said in a press statement. “We wanted to restore it. It’s a very serious discipline to take on a mid-century modern house and keep it in its zone. We’re not trying to renovate it to change the house. Of course, you’re going to change it so it’s more livable. But if you can keep it within the same feeling then you’re helping preserve the house.”

Parkland House Vancouver

Nestled amid a heavily wooded parcel of land spanning a little over a quarter-acre, on a slope at the crest of a hill, the cedar-shingled structure is known as the “Parkland House” and is listed on the District of North Vancouver Community Heritage Register.

A cathedral entry pavilion boasting reeded glass-panel sidelights fronts the two-story house, which is introduced via an entry foyer that flows to a spacious open-concept great room highlighted by a fireside living area and a door spilling out to a wood-clad balcony ideal for al fresco dining. Back inside, a dining space connects to a kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island and newer stainless appliances.

Elsewhere on the main level is a family room, two secondary bedrooms, and a primary suite decked out with a bath sporting dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower; and rounding it all out is the lower level, which holds another bedroom with its own bath, a gym, mudroom, laundry room and access to an attached carport with room for two vehicles.

The listing is held by Jason Choi and Trent Rodney of West Coast Modern.

Click here for more photos of the “Parkland House.”

Parkland House Vancouver

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.