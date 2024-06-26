North, south, east and west: How are Austin's geographic areas split up?

It's no secret that Austin is experiencing rapid growth. With ongoing city development and the influx of thousands of new residents in recent years, the cityscape has transformed significantly. Clearly, Austin looks — and feels — much different than it did before.

East Austin, once a quieter area, has seen a surge in new restaurants and cafes, while downtown Austin is now adorned with towering skyscrapers. Central Austin has become a hub for thousands of UT students, and Mueller has evolved into a growing residential neighborhood.

How do we delineate Austin's various geographical regions amid these continual changes? This is especially important considering how much they've evolved over the past few decades.

Poll: What do you consider North, South, East, West and Central Austin?

We're interested in your perspective on Austin's geographic layout. Where do you draw the line between Central and North Austin? How about between Downtown and East Austin?

Take a look at the maps in the following poll and select the one that best represents your division of Austin's geographic regions.

Have your own geographic regions for Austin?

Submit your map below.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What do you consider North, South, East and West Austin?