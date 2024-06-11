This North Jersey ice cream shop was named best in the state by Reader's Digest
Tucked away in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury, Cliff’s Ice Cream has been delighting taste buds year-round since 1975. Known for its towering "Skyscraper" cones and an impressive array of over 60 ice cream flavors, Cliff’s has earned its spot as a beloved institution in New Jersey, and named best in the state by the Reader's Digest.
Established by Cliff Freund, a former ice cream salesman, retail business operator, and Roxbury High School teacher, Cliff’s Ice Cream reflects Freund's deep understanding of what ice cream enthusiasts crave. His dedication to quality and innovation is evident in the shop's homemade ice cream and original flavors.
Among the shop's popular offerings are the Graham Central Station, a favorite for those journeying from New York, and the Holy Cannoli, a hit with locals from around New Jersey, according to Reader's Digest. Additionally, Cliff’s offers 11 varieties of soft-serve ice cream, ensuring a treat for every palate.
Nearby, Morgenstern's was named best in New York; Ferris Acres Creamery was best in Connecticut, and Klavon's best for Pennsylvania.
What flavors does Cliff's Ice Cream have?
Bailey’s Chocolate Chip
Bavarian Cream Raspberry Truffle
Betwixt
Birthday Cake
Black Raspberry
Bubble Gum
Butter Beer
Butter Pecan
Cappuccino Caramel Crunch
Cherry Cola
Cherry Vanilla
Chocolate
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate Gusher
Coffee
Coffee Fudge
Cookies and Cream
Cookie Dough
Cotton Candy
Creamsicle
Crooked Cookie
Double Dark Chocolate Fudge Crunch
Double Fudge Vanilla Fudge
Double Peanut Butter Fudge Cup
Espresso Fudge Pie
Fluffer Nutter
Fresh Strawberry
Graham Central Station
Holy Cannoli
Lemon Sorbet
Maple Bourbon Chocolate
Maple Walnut
Matcha Green Tea
Mint Chocolate Chip
Minty Mountain Hop
Morris County Mud
Mounds Bar
No Sugar Added Butter Pecan
Oreo Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Fudge
Peppermint Mocha
Pistachio
Peanut Butter Smores
Raspberry Sorbet
Rocky Road
Rum Raisin
Smores
Smurf
Soft Black Raspberry
Soft Mint
Toffee Talk
Vanilla
Whiskey Turtle Fudge
Cliff’s Ice Cream’s reputation extends beyond local acclaim. It was also named the No. 1 Best Ice Cream Shop in New Jersey by the Daily Mail, further cementing its status as a must-visit destination for ice cream lovers.
