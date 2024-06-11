This North Jersey ice cream shop was named best in the state by Reader's Digest

Tucked away in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury, Cliff’s Ice Cream has been delighting taste buds year-round since 1975. Known for its towering "Skyscraper" cones and an impressive array of over 60 ice cream flavors, Cliff’s has earned its spot as a beloved institution in New Jersey, and named best in the state by the Reader's Digest.

Established by Cliff Freund, a former ice cream salesman, retail business operator, and Roxbury High School teacher, Cliff’s Ice Cream reflects Freund's deep understanding of what ice cream enthusiasts crave. His dedication to quality and innovation is evident in the shop's homemade ice cream and original flavors.

Among the shop's popular offerings are the Graham Central Station, a favorite for those journeying from New York, and the Holy Cannoli, a hit with locals from around New Jersey, according to Reader's Digest. Additionally, Cliff’s offers 11 varieties of soft-serve ice cream, ensuring a treat for every palate.

Nearby, Morgenstern's was named best in New York; Ferris Acres Creamery was best in Connecticut, and Klavon's best for Pennsylvania.

"Peanut Butter Fudge" with peanuts from Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream.

What flavors does Cliff's Ice Cream have?

Bailey’s Chocolate Chip

Bavarian Cream Raspberry Truffle

Betwixt

Birthday Cake

Black Raspberry

Bubble Gum

Butter Beer

Butter Pecan

Cappuccino Caramel Crunch

Cherry Cola

Cherry Vanilla

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Gusher

Coffee

Coffee Fudge

Cookies and Cream

Cookie Dough

Cotton Candy

Creamsicle

Crooked Cookie

Double Dark Chocolate Fudge Crunch

Double Fudge Vanilla Fudge

Double Peanut Butter Fudge Cup

Espresso Fudge Pie

Fluffer Nutter

Fresh Strawberry

Graham Central Station

Holy Cannoli

Lemon Sorbet

Maple Bourbon Chocolate

Maple Walnut

Matcha Green Tea

Mint Chocolate Chip

Minty Mountain Hop

Morris County Mud

Mounds Bar

No Sugar Added Butter Pecan

Oreo Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peppermint Mocha

Pistachio

Peanut Butter Smores

Raspberry Sorbet

Rocky Road

Rum Raisin

Smores

Smurf

Soft Black Raspberry

Soft Mint

Toffee Talk

Vanilla

Whiskey Turtle Fudge

Cliff’s Ice Cream’s reputation extends beyond local acclaim. It was also named the No. 1 Best Ice Cream Shop in New Jersey by the Daily Mail, further cementing its status as a must-visit destination for ice cream lovers.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Cliff's Ice Cream in Ledgewood NJ names best in the state