This North Jersey ice cream shop was named best in the state by Reader's Digest

Manahil Ahmad, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

Tucked away in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury, Cliff’s Ice Cream has been delighting taste buds year-round since 1975. Known for its towering "Skyscraper" cones and an impressive array of over 60 ice cream flavors, Cliff’s has earned its spot as a beloved institution in New Jersey, and named best in the state by the Reader's Digest.

Established by Cliff Freund, a former ice cream salesman, retail business operator, and Roxbury High School teacher, Cliff’s Ice Cream reflects Freund's deep understanding of what ice cream enthusiasts crave. His dedication to quality and innovation is evident in the shop's homemade ice cream and original flavors.

Among the shop's popular offerings are the Graham Central Station, a favorite for those journeying from New York, and the Holy Cannoli, a hit with locals from around New Jersey, according to Reader's Digest. Additionally, Cliff’s offers 11 varieties of soft-serve ice cream, ensuring a treat for every palate.

Nearby, Morgenstern's was named best in New York; Ferris Acres Creamery was best in Connecticut, and Klavon's best for Pennsylvania.

"Peanut Butter Fudge" with peanuts from Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream.
What flavors does Cliff's Ice Cream have?

  • Bailey’s Chocolate Chip

  • Bavarian Cream Raspberry Truffle

  • Betwixt

  • Birthday Cake

  • Black Raspberry

  • Bubble Gum

  • Butter Beer

  • Butter Pecan

  • Cappuccino Caramel Crunch

  • Cherry Cola

  • Cherry Vanilla

  • Chocolate

  • Chocolate Chip

  • Chocolate Cupcake

  • Chocolate Gusher

  • Coffee

  • Coffee Fudge

  • Cookies and Cream

  • Cookie Dough

  • Cotton Candy

  • Creamsicle

  • Crooked Cookie

  • Double Dark Chocolate Fudge Crunch

  • Double Fudge Vanilla Fudge

  • Double Peanut Butter Fudge Cup

  • Espresso Fudge Pie

  • Fluffer Nutter

  • Fresh Strawberry

  • Graham Central Station

  • Holy Cannoli

  • Lemon Sorbet

  • Maple Bourbon Chocolate

  • Maple Walnut

  • Matcha Green Tea

  • Mint Chocolate Chip

  • Minty Mountain Hop

  • Morris County Mud

  • Mounds Bar

  • No Sugar Added Butter Pecan

  • Oreo Cheesecake

  • Peanut Butter Fudge

  • Peppermint Mocha

  • Pistachio

  • Peanut Butter Smores

  • Raspberry Sorbet

  • Rocky Road

  • Rum Raisin

  • Smores

  • Smurf

  • Soft Black Raspberry

  • Soft Mint

  • Toffee Talk

  • Vanilla

  • Whiskey Turtle Fudge

Cliff’s Ice Cream’s reputation extends beyond local acclaim. It was also named the No. 1 Best Ice Cream Shop in New Jersey by the Daily Mail, further cementing its status as a must-visit destination for ice cream lovers.

