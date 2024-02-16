Cozy up to the North Face's Presidents' Day sale and save up to 30% on bestselling styles
Stock up on winter essentials AND start spring off in style with these outdoorsy deals.
Ready to score some high-quality outdoor clothing and travel-ready items at a deep discount? Head over to The North Face’s Presidents' Day sale (or, as they’re calling it, Winter Sale) — ASAP. It's a real cart-buster, with up to 30% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles, including cozy winter jackets and snow boots.
We've still a few months left of winter; which means we've got a long chilly slog ahead of us. That's why we're thrilled to see everything from a down parka that's over $100 off to a pair of waterproof boots that are down to $94. There are a ton of travel backpacks and outdoor gear on sale too! We've highlighted the best North Face Presidents' Day deals below. Shop your faves before they sell out!
Best Presidents' Day deals for women
This ultra-warm parka is filled with 600-fill down to keep you super-toasty from head to thigh making it one of the warmest coats you’ll find. The adjustable hood is lush and cozy and the coat has an internal waist adjustment for a customizable fit. Be sure to snag one now while it’s over $100 off!
It's all about the warmth and softness with this cozy zip-up! With a relaxed fit, this winter essential also features two front pockets and a high funnel neck to keep the cold out.
This lightweight classic is water-resistant and insulated for added warmth. When you're not wearing it, it packs down to a super compact size — making it an excellent travel staple. It ranges in size from XS to 3XL and comes in four pretty colors— which are all marked down.
These cold-weather boots blend classic rubber soles for excellent traction with a cute puffer design that keeps feet warm. The boots are also 100% weatherproof to keep rain, sleet and snow far away from your precious tootsies.
You can snag a pair of these cute and cozy booties for less than $50 right now. They are insulated to keep your feet super warm and you can wear them two ways: like a classic boot or you can step down on the heel and wear them like a mule. That kind of versatility makes them a campsite must-have. But you want these puppies you’ll need to hurry! Certain sizes and colorways are already selling out.
Whether you’re hitting the slopes this winter or just need a pair of warm, waterproof pants to wear while you shovel the snow, these insulated bib pants are a cold-weather must-have. They come in short, regular and long sizes, so it will be easy to find a pair that fits well.
Best Presidents' Day deals for men
Talk about a versatile ski coat. It can be worn on its own or as a shell over a smaller puffer coat for even extra warmth. It has an oversized hood that locks in heat and is big enough to fit over ski helmets. Bonus: it has multiple pockets to hold your stuff while you’re on and off the slopes.
Who wouldn't want to pull on this sleek quarter zip-up? Soft to the touch, it will keep you warm, comfortable and au courant every time you wear it.
Stay snuggly all day with these buttery soft joggers. The tapered ankle gives them a more tailored look while the internal drawstring at the waist helps you find a comfortable fit. Choose between XS and 3XL sizes.
For hikers who love a little extra spring in their step, these lightweight shoes are a great option. They feature cushioned, rockered midsoles that provide all-day comfort and thick rugged treads that prevent you from slipping and sliding on different terrains.
Boasting breathable-waterproof technology and abrasion-resistant uppers for protection in a variety of environments, these boots are also insulated to keep your feet warm, dry and protected. Score a pair of the topselling footwear while they're on super sale.
This cute topper is reversible so you’re getting two coats for the price of one! It’s filled with 600-fill down and boasts a water-repellant finish to help keep you dry.
Best Presidents' Day deals for outdoor gear
This bestselling backpack has multiple compartments and pockets to keep all your stuff safe and organized. It also has a padded back and straps for added comfort and a sternum strap that helps distribute the weight in the back evenly. Score one for less than $60 today!
Who doesn’t love a multifunctional travel bag? This popular option can be worn as a backpack, a shoulder bag or carried via its sturdy top handles. Its spacious design has a 95-liter capacity and a water-resistant ID window on top so you can quickly identify your bag.
Keep your snacks, drinks and meals cold all day long with this super durable cooler. It has a large zippered main compartment and is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant.
You can finally tote around your water bottle hands-free with this cute holder. In addition to an adjustable strap and a phone pocket, the holder also has adjustable bungee straps that allow it to securely fit most bottle sizes.
Use this travel blanket while camping, at soccer games or even keep it in the car for chilly morning commutes. Its synthetic insulation will keep you warm and toasty and when it’s not in use it compresses down to a super small size to fit inside a small carrying bag.
Go exploring hands-free with this cute belt bag. The main compartment is roomy enough for all your essentials and the bright yellow color will keep you visible on the trail.