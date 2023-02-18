Cozy up to the North Face's Presidents' Day sale — up to 50% off bestselling styles

The North Face is dropping deal after awesome deal at its Presidents' Day sale.

If you were paying attention earlier this month, you know that our groundhog overlord, Punxsutawney Phil, determined we were in for a long winter. We've still got a ways to go (insert teeth-chattering sound effect here), which is why we're thrilled about The North Face's fabulous Presidents' Day sale; it's a cart-buster, with up to 50% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles. We're talking parkas, pullovers, packs and so much more, including plenty of layering pieces for that eventual spring awakening. We've highlighted some of our favorite items on super-discount below. Ready, set...shop!

North Face Women’s Plus Arctic Parka $245 $350 Save $105 This thigh-length parka (available in plus sizes) features 550-fill down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for continuous warmth, with a waterproof breathable shell and removable hood. It tapers in the back for a flattering fit. $245 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Extreme Pile Pullover $75 $150 Save $75 It's all about the warmth and softness with this cozy pullover! With a relaxed fit, this vintage-inspired, cold-weather essential also features a secure-zip chest pocket and folded binding for extra comfort. $75 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Snow Down Parka $245 $350 Save $105 Stay ready for snowy days with this knee-length down parka, stuffed with cozy down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for staying warm even in the wettest weather. It's longer in the back to keep your rear covered. $245 at The North Face

North Face Women’s ThermoBall 50/50 Jacket $245 $350 Save $105 This jacket is perfect for all you hikers out there — lightweight and stowable, with updated baffling for extra warmth with breathability. $245 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Parka $231 $330 Save $99 The Belleview is all about combining aesthetics with engineering. Two-way stretch allows for enhanced range of motion, and down leakage is a thing of the past. $231 at The North Face

North Face Women’s New Dealio Down Parka $210 $300 Save $90 Style meets function here with the New Dealio Down Parka. It's made for urban adventures in the cold — down insulation and a water-repellent finish ensures you'll stay warm no matter how many blocks (or miles) you need to travel. $210 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Shacket $182 $260 Save $78 The Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Shacket delivers the warmth of 600-fill down insulation as well as the convenience of dual-entry pockets and comfortable binding. $182 at The North Face

North Face Women’s New Dealio Down Short Jacket $175 $250 Save $75 If you're a lover of modern crop cuts, this is the jacket for you. The toasty 550-fill Down, A-line silhouette, and water-repellent finish will definitely make it a love affair for the ages...or at the very least, 'til the end of wintertime. $175 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Cragmont Fleece Coat $125 $179 Save $54 Stay comfy all day with this relaxed-fit, soft-feel wonder. Dropped shoulders make it a great layering piece, and it has plenty of pockets to put to use. There is even a reinforced patch on the back of both arms for added durability. $125 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest $59 $119 Save $60 Soft and all-day comfortable, the Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest is a cold-weather favorite for good reason. Made with 100%-recycled fabric, this vest will be an automatic choice on chilly days as an inner or outer layer. $59 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Vectiv Levitum Futurelight Shoes $104 $149 Save $45 Boasting revolutionary breathable-waterproof technology and ripstop uppers for protection in a variety of environments, Vectivs allow you to push the tempo whenever you leave the trailhead. $104 at The North Face

North Face Women’s Never Stop Daypack $69 $99 Save $30 Never stop exploring with help from this daypack, the perfect companion for urban adventurers. Comes complete with 15-inch laptop sleeve, a large main compartment and two water bottle pockets to help you stay hydrated. $69 at The North Face

The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket $182 $260 Save $78 The sale is loaded with men's styles too! Like this top-selling, super-toasty catch. Made with 100%-recycled material, this quilted coat has double the insulation of most North Face ThermoBall coats. So warm, slim and good-looking. $182 at The North Face

The North Face Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket $175 $250 Save $75 Snow, rain and wind won't hold you back when you're decked out in this breathable Triclimate jacket. It even has a zip-out liner. All four colors of this bestseller are on sale. $175 at The North Face

The North Face Men’s Gordon Lyons ¼-Zip $44 $89 Save $45 Get half-off this heavyweight quarter-zip for ultimate warmth. The sweater-knit fleece — over 50% recycled material — is very soft to the touch. Wear it as a mid-layer on frigid days, or over a T-shirt when the afternoon sun starts to warm things up a bit. $44 at The North Face