Cozy up to the North Face's Presidents' Day sale — up to 50% off bestselling styles

Carrie McCabe
·1 min read
The North Face is dropping deal after awesome deal at its Presidents' Day sale.

If you were paying attention earlier this month, you know that our groundhog overlord, Punxsutawney Phil, determined we were in for a long winter. We've still got a ways to go (insert teeth-chattering sound effect here), which is why we're thrilled about The North Face's fabulous Presidents' Day sale; it's a cart-buster, with up to 50% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles. We're talking parkas, pullovers, packs and so much more, including plenty of layering pieces for that eventual spring awakening. We've highlighted some of our favorite items on super-discount below. Ready, set...shop!

North Face

Women’s Plus Arctic Parka

$245$350Save $105
This thigh-length parka (available in plus sizes) features 550-fill down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for continuous warmth, with a waterproof breathable shell and removable hood. It tapers in the back for a flattering fit.
$245 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Extreme Pile Pullover

$75$150Save $75
It's all about the warmth and softness with this cozy pullover! With a relaxed fit, this vintage-inspired, cold-weather essential also features a secure-zip chest pocket and folded binding for extra comfort.
$75 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Snow Down Parka

$245$350Save $105
Stay ready for snowy days with this knee-length down parka, stuffed with cozy down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for staying warm even in the wettest weather. It's longer in the back to keep your rear covered.
$245 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s ThermoBall 50/50 Jacket

$245$350Save $105
This jacket is perfect for all you hikers out there — lightweight and stowable, with updated baffling for extra warmth with breathability.
$245 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Plus Metropolis Parka

$210$300Save $90
The stylish, slim fit will keep you looking great, while the 550-fill down keeps you snuggly warm. And, it's water repellent!
$210 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Parka

$231$330Save $99
The Belleview is all about combining aesthetics with engineering. Two-way stretch allows for enhanced range of motion, and down leakage is a thing of the past.
$231 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s New Dealio Down Parka

$210$300Save $90
Style meets function here with the New Dealio Down Parka. It's made for urban adventures in the cold — down insulation and a water-repellent finish ensures you'll stay warm no matter how many blocks (or miles) you need to travel.
$210 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Plus Gatekeeper Jacket

$210$300Save $90
We're certainly not gatekeeping the Gatekeeper Jacket! This zip-up will keep you warm, comfortable and straight-up crushin’ it no matter what the weather brings.
$210 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Shacket

$182$260Save $78
The Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Shacket delivers the warmth of 600-fill down insulation as well as the convenience of dual-entry pockets and comfortable binding.
$182 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s New Dealio Down Short Jacket

$175$250Save $75
If you're a lover of modern crop cuts, this is the jacket for you. The toasty 550-fill Down, A-line silhouette, and water-repellent finish will definitely make it a love affair for the ages...or at the very least, 'til the end of wintertime.
$175 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Cragmont Fleece Coat

$125$179Save $54
Stay comfy all day with this relaxed-fit, soft-feel wonder. Dropped shoulders make it a great layering piece, and it has plenty of pockets to put to use. There is even a reinforced patch on the back of both arms for added durability.
$125 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest

$59$119Save $60
Soft and all-day comfortable, the Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest is a cold-weather favorite for good reason. Made with 100%-recycled fabric, this vest will be an automatic choice on chilly days as an inner or outer layer.
$59 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Chabot

$41$59Save $18
This 100%-cotton mock-neck top has a unique stitch pattern that simultaneously adds interest and retains heat — sounds like a win-win.
$41 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Vectiv Levitum Futurelight Shoes

$104$149Save $45
Boasting revolutionary breathable-waterproof technology and ripstop uppers for protection in a variety of environments, Vectivs allow you to push the tempo whenever you leave the trailhead.
$104 at The North Face
North Face

Women’s Never Stop Daypack

$69$99Save $30
Never stop exploring with help from this daypack, the perfect companion for urban adventurers. Comes complete with 15-inch laptop sleeve, a large main compartment and two water bottle pockets to help you stay hydrated.
$69 at The North Face
The North Face

Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket

$182$260Save $78
The sale is loaded with men's styles too! Like this top-selling, super-toasty catch. Made with 100%-recycled material, this quilted coat has double the insulation of most North Face ThermoBall coats. So warm, slim and good-looking.
$182 at The North Face
The North Face

Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket

$175$250Save $75
Snow, rain and wind won't hold you back when you're decked out in this breathable Triclimate jacket. It even has a zip-out liner. All four colors of this bestseller are on sale.
$175 at The North Face
The North Face

Men’s Gordon Lyons ¼-Zip

$44$89Save $45
Get half-off this heavyweight quarter-zip for ultimate warmth. The sweater-knit fleece — over 50% recycled material — is very soft to the touch. Wear it as a mid-layer on frigid days, or over a T-shirt when the afternoon sun starts to warm things up a bit.
$44 at The North Face
The North Face

Men’s Flight Vectiv x Elvira Shoes

The striking, colorful print gracing these lightweight, breathable yet durable hiking shoes comes from Fernando Elvira, a Spanish artist inspired by Mont Blanc trail athletes. It's designed to perform with a stable midfoot, molded heel, forward propulsion and incredible attention to durability.
$147 at The North Face

