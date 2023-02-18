Cozy up to the North Face's Presidents' Day sale — up to 50% off bestselling styles

If you were paying attention earlier this month, you know that our groundhog overlord, Punxsutawney Phil, determined we were in for a long winter. We've still got a ways to go (insert teeth-chattering sound effect here), which is why we're thrilled about The North Face's fabulous Presidents' Day sale; it's a cart-buster, with up to 50% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles. We're talking parkas, pullovers, packs and so much more, including plenty of layering pieces for that eventual spring awakening. We've highlighted some of our favorite items on super-discount below. Ready, set...shop!
This thigh-length parka (available in plus sizes) features 550-fill down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for continuous warmth, with a waterproof breathable shell and removable hood. It tapers in the back for a flattering fit.
It's all about the warmth and softness with this cozy pullover! With a relaxed fit, this vintage-inspired, cold-weather essential also features a secure-zip chest pocket and folded binding for extra comfort.
Stay ready for snowy days with this knee-length down parka, stuffed with cozy down and Heatseeker Eco insulation for staying warm even in the wettest weather. It's longer in the back to keep your rear covered.
Style meets function here with the New Dealio Down Parka. It's made for urban adventures in the cold — down insulation and a water-repellent finish ensures you'll stay warm no matter how many blocks (or miles) you need to travel.
If you're a lover of modern crop cuts, this is the jacket for you. The toasty 550-fill Down, A-line silhouette, and water-repellent finish will definitely make it a love affair for the ages...or at the very least, 'til the end of wintertime.
Stay comfy all day with this relaxed-fit, soft-feel wonder. Dropped shoulders make it a great layering piece, and it has plenty of pockets to put to use. There is even a reinforced patch on the back of both arms for added durability.
Soft and all-day comfortable, the Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest is a cold-weather favorite for good reason. Made with 100%-recycled fabric, this vest will be an automatic choice on chilly days as an inner or outer layer.
Never stop exploring with help from this daypack, the perfect companion for urban adventurers. Comes complete with 15-inch laptop sleeve, a large main compartment and two water bottle pockets to help you stay hydrated.
The sale is loaded with men's styles too! Like this top-selling, super-toasty catch. Made with 100%-recycled material, this quilted coat has double the insulation of most North Face ThermoBall coats. So warm, slim and good-looking.
Get half-off this heavyweight quarter-zip for ultimate warmth. The sweater-knit fleece — over 50% recycled material — is very soft to the touch. Wear it as a mid-layer on frigid days, or over a T-shirt when the afternoon sun starts to warm things up a bit.
The striking, colorful print gracing these lightweight, breathable yet durable hiking shoes comes from Fernando Elvira, a Spanish artist inspired by Mont Blanc trail athletes. It's designed to perform with a stable midfoot, molded heel, forward propulsion and incredible attention to durability.
