This North Carolina Resort Is Celebrating Its 60th Birthday With $16 Rooms

Beach vacations are a time-honored tradition for Southerners, but with prices for travel ticking ever upward, it can be difficult to budget for a trip each year. In Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, one longstanding resort is paying homage to the year it first opened with a special that flips prices back to the year 1964. The Blockade Runner Beach Resort is celebrating its 60th birthday with a nostalgic giveaway that will give 60 lucky winners a chance to vacation like its 1964 with $16 room rates.

From March 1 through March 21, beach lovers can enter the Blockade Runner’s online giveaway for a chance to win a 1-night stay at the resort for just $16, which is the original advertised room rate from the resort’s opening in 1964. On March 22, the resort’s opening date anniversary, 60 lucky winners will be chosen at random to receive the rate, as well as a 1964-themed amenity upon arrival. Winners will have from March 25, 2024 to June 30, 2024 to redeem their prize.

Courtesy of Blockade Runner Beach Resort

One of North Carolina’s best beachfront resorts, the Blockade Runner is the only hotel in the state with direct beach access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the sound. That prime positioning means you’ll have gorgeous waterfront views from every angle of the historic accommodation, and you’ll also enjoy the best of both worlds. You can splash around in the playful waves of the Atlantic and also take adventure of the sound’s calm waters for watersports like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, boating, and fishing.

The 155-room property features two onsite restaurants, a pool with private cabanas, private beach access with chairs and umbrellas, a well-manicured beachfront lawn with games, children’s programs, and more.

Courtesy of Blockade Runner Beach Resort

If you’re not lucky enough to score a $16 room rate, there are plenty of other ways to join the party and celebrate the Blockade Runner’s 60th birthday. The resort will host 1960s-themed pool parties every Tuesday throughout the summer (starting in May) with live music, retro cocktails, and vintage pool games. Guests can also attend special champagne dinners with 1960s-themed menus at EAST, the resort’s oceanfront restaurant, as well as take advantage of other events and activities scheduled throughout 2024. A special 60th Anniversary Package includes a two-night stay, a $60 food credit, a $60-minute surfboard or boogie board rental, and a 60s-themed welcome gift.

This beloved resort’s anniversary celebration may be just the excuse you need to spring for a weekend getaway at the beach!

