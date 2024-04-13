North Carolina Arboretum founding director George Briggs to retire after 37 years

ASHEVILLE - A celebrated leader in botany has announced his departure from The North Carolina Arboretum after more than three decades of service.

Effective Aug. 1, founding director George Briggs will retire from the arboretum, ending a 37-year career.

Briggs, a native of Reidsville, is credited with creating The Arboretum at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way in Asheville, reported as one of five affiliate institutions within the 17-campus University of North Carolina System.

George Briggs, executive director of The North Carolina Arboretum.

“In the arboretum world, George Briggs is a pioneer species. He’s been breaking new ground and seeding grand ideas at the North Carolina Arboretum for 37 years, growing its impact in education, research, and conservation,” UNC System President Peter Hans said in a news release on April 13. “George’s patient vision has made the Arboretum a true gem for the UNC System and the state of North Carolina.”

The late UNC President C. D. Spangler appointed Briggs, who has since reported to seven university system presidents.

As executive director, Briggs’ accomplishments have included “the initiation of several economic development initiatives focused on building Asheville’s climate science and business sector, the natural products economy in North Carolina, and stewardship of the managed landscape,” according to the arboretum.

In 1987, Briggs attended his first public event during which 429 acres of the Bent Creek Experimental Forest of the Pisgah National Forest, established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1986, was designated for the arboretum in the memorandum of understanding signed by the governor and U. S. Forest Service officials.

The arboretum reported that it serves more than 600,000 annual visitors and 100,000 students throughout North Carolina and garners support from more than 20,000 household memberships as Western North Carolina’s major state-supported attraction.

“In creating The North Carolina Arboretum, George Briggs has brought to Western North Carolina an internationally acclaimed place of beauty, creativity, learning and economic opportunity,” Cheryl McMurry Kaynard, chair of the arboretum's board of directors, said in a news release. “The profound and inspiring impact of George’s leadership skills, his exceptional intelligence and character, and his insistence on truly excellent results are on display every day at the Arboretum and are seen, experienced and valued by everyone who has worked with George over the years.”

Formerly, Briggs served as professor of horticulture at Virginia Tech, executive director of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and president of the American Public Gardens Association.

According to the arboretum, Briggs founded and chaired the first World Congress of Botanical Gardens held in Asheville that “ratified an inaugural policy framework for plant conservation in public gardens worldwide.”

Briggs, who’s been instrumental in the growth of the craft, green industry and tourism economy, has served on numerous state and national boards with long tenures on the North Carolina Plant Conservation Board and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center Board.

He was recognized by the North Carolina Office of State Construction for Excellence in the Built Environment and induction into the Council of Fellows of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The North Carolina Arboretum Society, a nonprofit corporation, provides resources to the establishment, which is governed by a 19-member board, UNC and state leader-appointed members with oversight by UNC.

In March, Newsweek magazine recognized the arboretum as America’s best botanical garden, which the organization stated was “a reflection of the Arboretum’s two visionary boards, 150 dedicated staff and 350 committed volunteers.”

Other national recognitions for the arboretum have been for its innovative programming.

The arboretum reported “a long, exemplary record of fiscal management of the $10 million annual budget and effective operational and outreach management.”

