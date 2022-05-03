Normani and Lori Harvey had their ab’s a blazing for this year's Met Gala

Normani wore custom Christian Siriano to this year's Met Gala (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The category is obliques.

Friends and fashionistas Normani and Lori Harvey had their own theme for this year's Met Gala: ab flexing.

Normani wowed fans first in custom Christian Siriano. Her all-black ensemble featured a caged-collar crop top that stopped right below her bust. The tiered sleeves ruffled out to her mid-bicep, matching the puffed detailing of the low-rise skirt. She also rocked a fascinator, a popular accessory for this year's gala attendees. However, what really pulled the look together were her abs of steel, something she was excited to add to the ensemble.

"I know I can be a bit of a challenge, but we really collaborated on this look," she told La La Anthony who hosted Vogue's livestream. "I love that he was really willing to go and break the rules. I have my stomach out."

Fans of the singer already knew she would incorporate her affinity for a cropped moment into her look.

"One thing about Normani her stomach finna be out." shared one fan account.

Model and Zine cover star Lori Harvey also opted for a belly-baring gown. The socialite showed off her pilates-built physique in a halter-neck Michael Kors gown, featuring an extensive train and ruching below the belly button.

Lori Harvey wore a lengthy Michael Kors gown at this year's Met Gala. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

The dress also featured over-the-shoulder draping that cascaded past the skirt of the gown.

For hair she opted to for an updo and a curled tendril framed the side of her face.

Even more daring than her bare midsection was the stunning 47-carat diamond ring she wore on her pointer finger.

Lori Harvey rocks 47 Karat diamond ring to the Met Gala. (Photo: Instagram/Lori Harvey)

This is not the first time the duo has shown off their toned stomachs together.

In January 2020, Normani, Lori, Jordyn Woods and Ryan Destiny became girls trip goals on their vacation to Jamaica.

