Normal Newborn Breathing Patterns

Is your newborn breathing fast? Newborn babies can exhibit some unusual breathing patterns, most of which are not cause for alarm.

If you've noticed your newborn breathing fast or a bit irregularly, you may wonder if everything is normal with your baby. Most likely, the answer is yes. It's important to remember that newborns have distinct breathing patterns. What may seem unusual or alarming to you is likely perfectly normal for your newborn.

While it's normal for your baby to have noisy breathing habits, hiccups, and even a stuffy nose, paying attention to your baby's breathing is important. Familiarize yourself with your baby's breathing habits and what seems normal for them, but don't hesitate to ask a health care provider if what you're witnessing concerns you. Eventually, you will know what is normal and what isn't and can pick up on any issues that may crop up.

Learn more about fast and irregular newborn breathing patterns, including when to call a health care provider.

Noisy and Fast Newborn Breathing Pattern

Don't be at all surprised if your baby seems to be a noisy breather. Infants can only breathe through their noses in the first couple of months of life, which can cause them to make all sorts of sounds—from snorts and grunts to gurgles and whistles—as they inhale and exhale. It can also make it seem like your newborn is breathing fast.

This noisy breathing shouldn't necessarily cause concern. However, pay attention to signs of respiratory distress. Contact your a health care provider right away if you notice any warning signs.







Warning Signs and Symptoms

Call 911 if you notice any of these warning signs and symptoms in your baby:

Turns blue all over or in areas that typically get a lot of blood flow, like the lips, tongue, and the vagina. Even though bluing of the hands and feet can be fairly common due to an infant's immature circulatory system, if other areas are turning blue, it's time to get immediate attention.

Has a significantly increased breathing rate, which is more than 60 breaths per minute

Struggles to breathe, which can be spotted by the nostrils persistently flaring and the chest retracting unusually

Is feeding poorly or has no interest in eating

Is lethargic or excessively sleepy







Frequent Sneezing in Newborns

Some parents bring their baby home, witness them sneezing frequently, and jump to the conclusion that their baby must have an allergy to the family pet. But rest assured pet allergies or colds are not likely causes of sneezing in the early weeks.

Breathing entirely through the nose means all air particles that enter the body land there. Because babies' nasal passages are so very tiny, they are prone to sneeze frequently to clear these substances out.









Sneezing is simply a sign that your baby's body is working as it's supposed to.







When your newborn frequently sneezes and there are other issues present like vomiting, diarrhea, wheezing, and colic, it could mean that your baby is allergic to the formula you're feeding them. Discuss this concern with a health care provider, who may recommend you use a hypoallergenic formula.

Periodic Breathing in Newborns

When your baby's asleep, you'll notice them go through what is known as periodic breathing. At times, you may notice your newborn breathing fast, followed by periods of shallow breaths. There may even be brief pauses where your baby doesn't seem to breathe at all for a few seconds. Many newborns also snore.

This periodic breathing pattern is usually perfectly normal and part of typical newborn development. Your baby should grow out of this as they age.









When to Call a Health Care Provider

If your baby shows any of the following signs, there may be something more than periodic breathing going on. Seek immediate medical attention with the following:

Breathing too fast or too slow

Nostril flaring with every breath

Grunting while breathing

Turning blue

Breathing that is deeper and causes the ribs to protrude







False "First Cold" in Newborns

It really is not unusual for your baby to seemingly have their "first cold" early on. Again, this goes back to how tiny the nose is and how prone it is to get clogged with lint, fuzz, spit up, and other gunk. It probably bothers you more than it does your baby, and there may be no need to "help" them clear things out.









Sometimes the best approach is to simply let your baby's nose be.







However, if you strongly feel that your child needs assistance to breathe clearly, there are some steps to take. Make sure the nursery is free of dust and pet hair, consider using saline drops, and if absolutely necessary, try a nasal aspirator. But talk to a health care provider first.

If your baby is displaying additional symptoms along with a stuffy nose, they may indeed be experiencing their first cold. Here are some things to watch for:

Fever

Coughing

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Swollen lymph nodes

Hiccups in Newborns

Hiccups are another common experience for newborns that can be persistent. In fact, many pregnant people may even feel their baby having hiccups in utero.

Swallowing air while feeding and experiencing a sudden change in stomach temperature are both common reasons for baby hiccups. But there's no need to worry. They will pass in their own time.









Sometimes hiccups are a sign of gastroesophageal reflux (GER), where the contents of a baby's stomach regularly come up into the esophagus.







GER is especially common in premature babies and is usually outgrown as their stomachs stretch and can hold more food. That said, if your baby is showing signs of persistent GER, such as poor weight gain, extreme irritability, and consistent coughing, it's time to contact a health care provider.



