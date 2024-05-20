‘This is the norm.’ Miami Northwestern seniors enjoy viral moment after epic prom arrivals

Ask any Black Miamian what school is known for dressing to impress and there’s usually one answer: Miami Northwestern.

So it should be no surprise that Northwestern students showed out for their 2024 senior prom. Held May 11 at Hilton Downtown, students donned an assortment of colors — from teal to magenta to rose to silver — in some of the most luxurious cars you’ll see cruising through the Magic City.

Onlookers spotted Lamborghinis, Mercedes Benzes, BMWs and Rolls Royces, one of which appeared to be from the 1960s. Cementing a magical night: two students pulled up in a Tesla Cybertruck with a police escort.

“It’s our school’s legacy,” senior class vice-president Algieria Thomas said. “Our school is known to step so you have to step.”

A compilation video that captured the students’ arrivals, created by Northwestern alum and teacher Tyeshia Bryant, has shaken up the social media streets with more than four million views.

“This is the norm,” Bryant said. “But this class set the bar a little higher because everyone understood the assignment.”

Northwestern’s 2024 prom theme was “Majestic Beauty: A Night of Elegance and Class.” Thomas helped select the concept, which she particularly adored because of its ambiguity.

“It let people represent their definition of class and elegance,” said Thomas, who plans to attend Alabama State University and major in business after graduation. Dressed in a white with silver accents, Thomas and her date drove a BWM 5 Series to the prom.

Miami Northwestern seniors Algieria Thomas (left) and her date Christien Webb (right) pose in the Design District prior to their prom on May 11, 2024. The two pulled up in a BWM 5 series while their classmates drove everything from Rolls Royces to Lamborghinis.

The opulent nature of this year’s prom was especially important to Krista Gibbs, the class’ sponsor responsible for planning field trips and other events. A history teacher who started at Northwestern in 2020, the 2024 graduating class held a special place in heart as they were her first sponsored class. The 370 seniors also started their high school careers in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been trying to do it big for them all year,” Gibbs said, admitting that the week of she was even a bit stressed. “Prom was just the grand finale. I wanted everything to go right.”

Seeing everyone arrive in style on their prom night made it all worth it.

“I was just so happy,” Gibbs said.

Though Gibbs didn’t attend Northwestern, she understood the significance of the pageantry. An alumnus of Carol City High, Gibbs matriculated through Florida A&M University where, like every Historically Black College or University, the centering of Black excellence is ubiquitous.

“That culture stuck with me and it was something that was important for me to recreate for the kids because this only happens once and you’ll remember it for the rest of your life,” Gibbs said. “We need to instill culture and tradition and pride into our students because they need that.”

Opening in 1955, Miami Northwestern was one of the first high schools for Black students. That ubiquitous history has garnered the school a reputation of producing prominent Black professionals making an impact in the community.

Northwestern’s list of alumni includes Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade District 1 School Board Member Steve Gallon III and former NFL quarterback and current Northwestern football coach Teddy Bridgewater.