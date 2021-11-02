Zella leggings 'wear like iron' — and they're up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your new favorite leggings are 56 percent off at Nordstrom. And yes, you'll want all colors. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Leggings have gotten a lot of wear in the last couple of years — and they're not going away anytime soon. But there's a good chance your favorite pairs need replacing. Whether you like to leap out of bed into an exercise routine or slip into something extremely comfortable for a work-from-home day, you probably have a pair of soft leggings in heavy rotation.

Finding new ones is never easy. A perfect pair needs to check all the boxes — great fit, squat-proof, reasonable price...the wishlist goes on. That's why this deal at Nordstrom is special. Ahead of Black Friday, the retailer has chopped the price of these bestselling leggings beloved for their fit, style and all around perfection. Originally $69, the brilliantly designed Zella Moto High Waist Leggings are now just $30, an impressive 56 percent off!

Supportively engineered to fit and flatter curves. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Made of a moisture-wicking rib knit, these Zella leggings feature smooth seaming that doesn't rub against or irritate skin. They come in four colors — black, lavender-pink, pale blue and a gorgeous autumnal merlot (above).

Many enthusiastic Nordstrom shoppers have weighed in. Says on: "They are super comfortable, fit great and they make my butt look amazing! I could live in these and am definitely going to be getting more in the future!"

"My daughter and niece had both asked for these for birthday gifts so I purchased them and then ended up buying myself a pair as well! They are comfortable, stylish and flattering.... Zella is the only brand of leggings I buy anymore because, with proper care (I use Nordstrom’s lingerie wash on delicate cycle and hang to dry), they wear like iron. I have several pair that have been worn over 1,000 times (seriously!) but still look like new...." Get out that holiday list and stock up, while this sale is on!

We spotted a number of other Zella items on sale too. Scroll to see some of the best deals and shop the entire inventory at Nordstrom.

Coastal French Terry Pullover

This perfect boxy-fit sweatshirt is on sale from $69 to $41 in gray (shown) and black. (Photo: Nordstrom)

A perfect loungewear staple, this slightly cropped (but not revealing) top is made from soft French terry and features casual dropped shoulders. "It is so simple yet soooo good," a satisfied customer wrote. "Feels lightweight and the material is comfy and soft. I'm on the shorter side and the length is great!! I want to buy it in other colors too."

Zella Cara Hoodie

Save $28 on this flattering roomy hoodie just right for autumn strolls — available in four colors. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This fleece-lined cozy hoodie is the best of both worlds. Super cozy, but also chic and slimming. "This is another great Zella fleece: soft, light, warm and cozy," confirms a shopper. "Covers your assets in back too."

"I was surprised how comfortable this hoodie was. It will be perfect for the winters here in Colorado," a happy customer said. "I went a size down, as suggested by some reviewers. For reference, I'm 5'8, 168 lbs, chest is 38B — bought medium and it was a great fit; quality feels good too."

Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings

These cropped leggings are $22 off in all four colors. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Like the ribbed pair above, these leggings are engineered with sweat-blocking technology that ensures a dry and pleasant workout. There's a pocket hidden in the high waistband for your key. "... I found these leggings like four years ago," a shopper wrote. "These are now my favorite! They are so dang soft, but still feel thick! I wish there were more colors in this specific style/fit! Also worth noting I’m plus size and they fit great."

