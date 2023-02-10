Nordstrom’s Winter Sale just dropped — shop Longchamp, Staub and more at up to 60% off
Nordstrom lovers get your credit cards ready! The department store just launched its Winter Sale where tons of items are up to 60 percent off. Everything from designer handbags to cozy housewares has been marked down, and we plan to use this sale as an excuse to stock up on all the pieces we’ve been lusting over at a steep discount.
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings$35$69Save $35
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote$98$195Save $98
RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set$88$110Save $22
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set$100$220Save $120
Thousands of items are marked down right now, so sorting through them all can get overwhelming. Lucky for you, we've scoured the entire site and rounded up the best deals on clothing, accessories, beauty products and home essentials. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to their original prices. Certain sizes and colors are already selling out, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to score your favorites for way less.
Best Clothing Deals
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings
"I wore these to a yoga class today and they were a dream! No panty lines, stayed on my waist, and perfect length! I’m very tall so it can be a struggle to find leggings that ACTUALLY go to my ankle. I’m in love!!" raved one shopper.
Best Accessory Deals
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted carrying the Longchamp Le Pliage bag over the years and it’s easy to see why. The durable nylon tote is lightweight, sleek, sturdy and built to last. We especially love this expandable version of the bag because when you unzip the middle zipper you get a few extra inches of storage room, making it the perfect bag for shopping trips and traveling.
Best Beauty Deals
RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set
RevitaLash is one of the top brands for brow and lash maintenance and right now you can score their Eyebrow Conditioner, Double-Ended Volumizing Primer & Mascara and Double-Ended Hi-Def Brow Brow Gel for way less. “The RevitaBrow product alone is $110 and it is excellent for brow regrow - for a few dollars more you get a lash and a brow product as well. Totally worth the money,” wrote one shopper.
Best Home Deals
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
Staub has long been one of the standard bearers for quality cookware, so we were thrilled to see this four-piece set for 54% off! Each set comes with a rectangular baking dish, an oval baking dish and a square baking dish with a matching lid that are all made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish. Even better, you can choose from blue or red.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.