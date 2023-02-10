Nordstrom’s Winter Sale just dropped — shop Longchamp, Staub and more at up to 60% off

Deals this good are not to be missed! (Photo: Nordstrom)

Nordstrom lovers get your credit cards ready! The department store just launched its Winter Sale where tons of items are up to 60 percent off. Everything from designer handbags to cozy housewares has been marked down, and we plan to use this sale as an excuse to stock up on all the pieces we’ve been lusting over at a steep discount.

Thousands of items are marked down right now, so sorting through them all can get overwhelming. Lucky for you, we've scoured the entire site and rounded up the best deals on clothing, accessories, beauty products and home essentials. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to their original prices. Certain sizes and colors are already selling out, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to score your favorites for way less.

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings $35 $69 Save $35 Soft and shapely, these everyday leggings feature a comfy high waist and light compression to keep you sucked in in all the right places. $35 at Nordstrom

"I wore these to a yoga class today and they were a dream! No panty lines, stayed on my waist, and perfect length! I’m very tall so it can be a struggle to find leggings that ACTUALLY go to my ankle. I’m in love!!" raved one shopper.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Chenille Circle Cardigan $113 $188 Save $75 See at Nordstrom

The North Face Aconcagua Down Vest $97 $139 Save $42 See at Nordstrom

Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket $70 $128 Save $58 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater $52 $129 Save $77 See at Nordstrom

Best Accessory Deals

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted carrying the Longchamp Le Pliage bag over the years and it’s easy to see why. The durable nylon tote is lightweight, sleek, sturdy and built to last. We especially love this expandable version of the bag because when you unzip the middle zipper you get a few extra inches of storage room, making it the perfect bag for shopping trips and traveling.

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe $60 $100 Save $40 See at Nordstrom

Ray-Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $163 $213 Save $50 See at Nordstrom

Dage Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack $111 $185 Save $74 See at Nordstrom

Allbirds Tree Lounger Slip-On Sneaker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set $88 $110 Save $22 Get the brows of your dreams with this three-piece set that conditions, enhances and defines your eyebrows. $88 at Nordstrom

RevitaLash is one of the top brands for brow and lash maintenance and right now you can score their Eyebrow Conditioner, Double-Ended Volumizing Primer & Mascara and Double-Ended Hi-Def Brow Brow Gel for way less. “The RevitaBrow product alone is $110 and it is excellent for brow regrow - for a few dollars more you get a lash and a brow product as well. Totally worth the money,” wrote one shopper.

Hawthorne Thickening Shampoo $13 $16 Save $3 See at Nordstrom

Herbivore C Stars Set $53 $70 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer $21 $27 Save $6 See at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Four Ways Set $32 $45 Save $14 See at Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Staub has long been one of the standard bearers for quality cookware, so we were thrilled to see this four-piece set for 54% off! Each set comes with a rectangular baking dish, an oval baking dish and a square baking dish with a matching lid that are all made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish. Even better, you can choose from blue or red.

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo $29 $38 Save $10 See at Nordstrom

Sferra Celine Throw $79 $101 Save $22 See at Nordstrom

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200 $390 Save $190 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade a charmed life 5x7 picture frame $60 $75 Save $15 See at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.