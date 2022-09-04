Coach, Ugg, Nike! Nordstrom's summer sale is better than ever — save up to 60%

Save big at the Nordstrom sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is in full swing, and the savings are way too good to miss out on! We're talking. We're talking Adidas, Nike, Ugg and so many more brands up to 60% off for a limited time — through September 12, to be exact. Of course, like with any Nordstrom sale, the biggest names tend to go the quickest, so be strategic with your shopping: Add to cart and then checkout, stat! Don't let the name fool you: Though it's technically a "summer sale," discounts abound on fall and winter staples too, like rain boots and beauty products. Not sure where to begin? We curated a list of can't-miss deals on everything your wardrobe needs for fall and beyond. Here's the scoop:

Nordstrom Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Top $46 $69 Save $23 $46 at Nordstrom This pretty floral button-down is the ultimate closet workhorse: Tuck it into tailored pants for a day in the office, or layer it over a tank and your favorite jeans. Either way, it's adorably dainty.

"I was a little that worried that this would look like a 'mom' shirt," shared a skeptical shopper. "I was pleasantly surprised that while it's good for work it's also sheer, flowy and cute left open (with a tank under obviously). I got a ton of compliments."

Nordstrom Nike Air Max Pre-Day Sneaker $78 $130 Save $52 $78 at Nordstrom This shoe is known to be incredibly supportive, for runners, casual strollers and everyone in between. Made with 20% recycled materials, they have that iconic Air Max cushioning that shoppers rave about.

The sleek, low profile sneaker pairs well with leggings, straight-leg jeans, and midi dresses and skirts.

Nordstrom Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans $77 $128 Save $51 $77 at Nordstrom Madewell jeans are renowned for their fit and comfort, and these are just that: They make your legs look longer and your bottom peachier, plus they feel broken in from the very first wear.

"So these are probably the best pair of jeans I've ever owned," shared a happy shopper. "They cover your ankles, waist is nice and high, and both the boyfriend and female friends have commented on how good my butt looks in them."

Nordstrom ECCO Soft 9 II Sneaker $60 $100 Save $40 $60 at Nordstrom These stylish kicks are made of rich, full-grain leather, plus they have arch support, a padded collar, and a platform that makes any outfit you wear them with 10 times cooler.

"I wanted a simple sleek white sneaker to wear with casual summer dresses and skirts," a shopper shared. "This one looks great, has support and is super comfy... I couldn’t be happier!"

Nordstrom Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum $12 $24 Save $12 $12 at Nordstrom Want to take your summer glow well past Labor Day? This is the way to do it. Apply 4-12 drops on your face and neck before bed, and follow with a moisturizer. You'll wake up looking like you spent the weekend in Tahiti.

"I am very impressed," shared a shopper. "After just a few applications my skin has a beautiful glow. I applied a moisturizer over the top to help eliminate streaking, which has never happened. I have an olive skin tone and I started with 6 drops and slowly increased to get desired color. It is gentle on the skin and also smells amazing!"

Nordstrom Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot $99 $165 Save $66 $99 at Nordstrom If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a pair of Hunter rain boots, listen up. You'll get years of wear out of them, as they're lightweight, absurdly comfy, and have an adjustable buckle for the perfect fit.

"Love those Hunter rain boots! " raved an enthusiastic shopper. "Very easy to put on and off and to walk around with! Could wear them with sweatpants or a pair of jeans! The adjustable strap is great!"

Nordstrom Vince Belted Pima Cotton Midi Dress in Black at Nordstrom $68 $195 Save $127 $68 at Nordstrom An instant classic, this Vince midi dress is perfect for both the 9-to-5 and the 5-to-9 — the soft cotton makes it perfect for everyday, yet it can easily transform into a date night look with accessories.

"I have worn Vince t-shirts for years," shared a shopper. "They are comfortable, soft, and wash well. This garment is literally a long t-shirt fashioned into a dress. I am thrilled with it. It will be wonderful in the hot steamy Texas summer and fall."

Nordstrom Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag $167 $278 Save $111 $167 at Nordstrom This Kate Spade shoulder bag is the perfect size for whatever your day throws at you. Despite its spacious interior (and many pockets), it's not bulky — and the flat base keeps it from appearing saggy if it's full.

"Perfect size, not too small or too large," a shopper reported. "The pebbled leather is soft and the color is beautiful. The strap is adjustable to the perfect size."

Nordstrom Drybar Blowout Essentials Set $116 $155 Save $39 $116 at Nordstrom This set includes four haircare essentials — a heat protectant, dry shampoo, a finishing spray, and detangler. Plus, the piece de resistance, a blowout brush for the perfect fresh-out-of-the-salon look.

"I love this brush, I have so much hair and it really tames it down!" a shopper shared. "I even love it more because the coconut crew leaves my hair shiny and silky soft it leaves it so good that I don’t need to flat iron my hair."

Nordstrom Coach Studio Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag $245 $350 Save $105 $245 at Nordstrom This small-but-mighty shoulder bag is plenty roomy — the perfect size for all those essentials, plus a lipstick or two. Also, that burnt orange color is a dream for fall.

An understated "C" at the clasp lends a classy touch to the crossbody style.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

