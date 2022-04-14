We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Leg it on over to Nordstrom Rack and snap up these tights right now! (Photo: Nordstrom)

Whether you like to leap out of bed right into your exercise routine or slip into something comfy after a long day, you probably have a pair (or three) of leggings in heavy rotation. What you might not have? A pair of Zella leggings.

These wildly popular leggings are bestsellers at Nordstrom Rack for a reason: They rock! Fans say they're flattering, super-soft and squat-proof...and right now they're also on mega sale. In a rare move, Nordstrom Rack is offering these cult faves for up to 60 percent off — we're talking prices slashed to just $12!

Check out our picks below, and shop the entire sale here.

Zella High Waist Daily Leggings

Black leggings, high waist: your go-anywhere choice. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

High-waisted is the way to go if you're looking for maximum versatility. What sets these apart? Their flatlock seams prevent bulging and their stretch knit helps to retain the fit no matter how many times you wash them.

"Bought these leggings a couple months ago, and I wear them all the time. The fit is perfect. I’ve used these for yoga, barre, and working out at the gym," wrote a satisfied customer who called them a "perfect fit."

$12 $27 at Nordstrom Rack

Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings

Supportively engineered to fit and flatter curves. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Moisture-wicking, with smooth seams that won't irritate skin, these sporty leggings in Brown Marron — on sale for just $15, from $59 — are winners. We particularly love the waistband pocket to stash keys, cash or a credit card.

Many enthusiastic Nordstrom Rack shoppers have weighed in. Says one: "Loved the color, the length of the leg, and the fit. Extremely attractive, ordered a second one."

$15 $59 at Nordstrom Rack

Zella High Waist Daily Patch Pocket Leggings

This is the Blue Slate Lucretia Print. Fancy name, very un-fancy price — only $12. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

If your workout wardrobe requires leggings with pockets, reach for this gorgeous pair — down to just $12 (in some sizes and styles) right now. You'll find pockets on both sides for stashing a phone, cash, scrunchies and more. A high waistband keeps everything in place.

Starting at $12 $29 at Nordstrom Rack

Zella High Waist Interval Ankle Leggings

Band on the run: This wide maroon waist will pop your morning-jog look. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Sweat-blocking technology ensures a dry and pleasant workout, while mesh at the bottom provides extra ventilation. Also: We love this black and red color scheme!

"Comfortable and soft leggings for me for my everyday wear," a shopper wrote.

$13 $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Zella Renew Ultra High Waist Print Leggings

Frankly, we're not sure what's going on here...but we like it! (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Super sleek, high-waisted and perfect for lounging or heading out for weekend brunch or errands.

Raved a reviewer: "I love the high waist and the colors are perfect!"

$19 $69 at Nordstrom Rack

