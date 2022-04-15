We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meet the maxi that'll steal your heart. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You're in for a treat. Nordstrom Rack just launched an epic End of Season event! When we say epic, we're not exaggerating. There are great sale prices across the board and select clearance items are an additional 40 percent off right now! Shop the sale right here, and act fast — it's only on through April 16.

One of our top picks? The Love Stitch Gauze Maxi Dress — and it’s down to $30 (from $88). Some colors, like charcoal and dark teal, are even lower — starting at just $14! Either way, the frock is a steal right now.

Let’s be real: Very few clothing items can be described as versatile. If it’s stylish, it’s probably not practical. And if it’s sensible, it’s most likely the opposite of fashionable. Well, this dress breaks the mold.

The breezy frock is made with a lightweight gauze material that will keep you cool on the hottest days. Its relaxed fit provides ultimate comfort and flatters all shapes and sizes, and comes in a bunch of colors from honeycomb yellow to navy blue.

But that’s not all — the v-neck dress even has adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. And if you think it’s too early to score a summer dress, think again — you can wear it right now topped with a leather jacket.

“Really the perfect dress for the perfect price,” insisted one happy customer.

The popular v-neck dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

“It has great pockets, flowing material and it's not shaped like a big old tent!” proclaimed a fan. “Whoever designed this knew something about the female body shape. The dress is flowing, but actually hangs on the body very nicely (it has a shape to it).”

One 5-star reviewer pretty much summed it up: “I love the versatility of this dress. You can dress it up with heels or dress it down with jean jacket and flats. I love the side pockets and how it flows when you walk. The dress is so comfortable, stylish and it wears very nicely. The fabric is light but durable and easy to care for.”

The reviewer added: “I received several compliments when I wore the dress. It's reasonably priced, and it's a great investment. I have and will continue to recommend this dress to my family and friends.”

Whether you’re heading to brunch or lounging around the house, this laid-back piece has you covered. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

At just $30, the gorgeous dress is so popular, customers are coming back to stock up on more than just one color. “Originally bought three and, after wearing them each in the span of a few weeks, I quickly saw this was going to be a summer staple, so I bought four more... one for every day of the week,” admitted one loyal fan.

“I bought five because the comfort was so great,” raved another.

This shopper went all out and got the dress in every shade: “I like this dress so much I bought it in every color.”

It looks like the perfect dress does exist after all.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

