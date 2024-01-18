Nordstrom Rack's Weekend Flash Event Includes Chic Bags From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs & Longchamp for Up to 75% Off



If you ask us, you can never have too many bags. While we definitely have that one everyday bag we always turn to, it’s important to have options ready for ever occasion. Since Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you can bet we’re shopping for bags (and other accessories) that fit with the season. Fortunately, sporting all the cute red, pink, and heart-themed pieces can be wallet-friendly — that is, if you know where to look.

Today's Top Deals



Nordstrom Rack has several big Flash Events happening right now, which are definitely worth shopping as they can score you savings on top of savings. Just recently the retailer had deals of up to 85% off cold weather gear from top brands like UGG, Columbia, and Sorel. They even had discounts on cozy sweaters for nearly 90% off. While those extra savings are over, this weekend’s offerings are just as good.



If a new purse is on your to-buy list, this is the weekend to shop. Currently, Nordstrom Rack has limited-time shopping events for brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, and Rebecca Minkoff, with deals up to 75% off. In addition to that, there’s a Valentine’s Day Looks Flash Event with more options at deeply discount prices. These Nordstrom Rack designer bag sales are ones you don’t want to miss.



Since these are flash events, you’ll want to make sure you shop ASAP before prices go back up, or worst case scenario, a product you love sells out. We’ve rounded up a few bag options that are cute, practical, and perfect for Valentine’s season. Check those out below.

Nordstrom Rack Designer Bag Sale: Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp

Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

$100 $195 49% off

Marc Jacobs’ Groove Leather Mini Bag is not only super chic, it makes the perfect date night bag. Totally fitting with Valentine’s Day right around the corner! “Love this bag,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s small but just the right size to take to a concert or out for dancing. It will hold only what you need. Quality leather and reasonably priced for the quality.” There are several colors on sale, including a fiery red that’s perfect for this time of year.

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Neo Nylon Top Handle Bag

$157 $378 58% off

Longchamp’s Le Pliage totes are just as iconic as the royal who’s been spotted carrying them around. This tote, in particular, is super lightweight and can be easily flattened or folded, which is great for traveling. While it is described as “small,” shoppers say it’s the perfect size for everyday use. Grab this today in red for nearly 60% off.

Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag

$95 $158 40% off

Speaking of bags that have been spotted by celebs, Meghan Markle has been seen carrying Madewell’s Transport Tote on multiple occasions. While the tote isn’t included in the sale, you can score the conveniently-sized shoulder crossbody bag for 40% off. Per one shopper, it may be compact but can “easily fits a good book or some diapers and wipes for a quick outing.”

Kate Spade Margaux Medium Tote

$135 $278 51% off

From its sleek leather to the cold Candied Cherry color, the Kate Spade Margaux Tote was made to be a total stunner. It’s super roomy and fit everything you need for the day ahead (and then some). If you’re not exactly feeling the bold red, the bag is also available in more classic colors like saddle brown and black.

Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Crossbody Bag

$105 $298 65% off

While there are tons of really cute bag options on sale, this has to be one of the cutest. In fact, the look is so chic and practical, one shopper who said they “don’t use purses” made this their everyday bag. The Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Crossbody Bag is currently available in two colors with prices up to 65% off.

