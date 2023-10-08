Nordstrom Rack Has Designer Fall Fashion Up to 77% Off All Weekend Long

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Nordstrom Rack doesn’t hoard its best deals for tentpole shopping holidays, like Black Friday or Labor Day Weekend. The budget-friendly retailer has a reputation for slashing prices on designer duds all year round. In fact, it just dropped 6,000+ deeply discounted styles on its site—just in time for the long weekend. We’re not talking about a measly 20 bucks off, either. The ongoing sale includes top-tier brands like Marc Fisher, P448, Rag & Bone, and more for up to 77 percent off.

We’ve got our eyes on these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe booties shoppers say are “worth the money,” and Kurt Geiger London’s “head turner” quilted crossbody bag that’s currently half off. Below, you can browse our favorite designer shoes, jackets, jeans, and other fashion finds to snag on sale at Nordstrom Rack this weekend.

Best Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Kurt Geiger London Quilted Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom Rack

$295

$145

Buy Now

This Union Jack stitched handbag exudes luxury—without the eye-popping price tag you’ll find at costlier competitors. The buttery leather material and flap closure give off old money elegance, and the gold chain shoulder straps add to its expensive feel. Fans of the brand raved over Kurt Greiger, calling it the “best kept secret in luxury designs” and describing the handbag as a “head turner.” Other shoppers said it’s a “great investment” that they get “so many compliments on,” as well as “buttery soft” and “so classy.”

Dolce Vita Navene Western Boot

Nordstrom Rack

$175

$60

Buy Now

If the 51 percent discount isn’t enough to convince you to buy these boots from Dolce Vita, maybe this will: According to shoppers, the “super cute” leather boots are “a complete vibe” and the “perfect fit.” Many reviewers also called them “unique, “comfortable,” and a purchase you “won’t regret.” Plus, the leather paneling and stacked block heel add a distinct western-inspired flare that fits the ongoing coastal cowgirl trend. You can style them with a long-sleeve dress or jeans and an oversized sweater all fall and winter.

P448 Skate High-Top Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

$365

$100

Buy Now

You’re not going to find a pair of P448 sneakers priced better, and that’s a selling point, period. This skate high-top style is currently 69 percent off and hits the mark on both style and functionality thanks to its padded collar for ankle support and neutral color blocking. One shopper praised the “cool sneakers” as “so cute and comfortable,” adding that they “love them.” Toss them on with joggers while running errands or with your favorite jeans for brunch.

Joe’s The High-Waist Clean Hem Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

$198

$80

Buy Now

If you’re going to invest in anything, let it be quality denim. Better yet, let it be these bootcut Joe’s jeans shoppers say “hug [them] in all the right places.” The high-waist design alone will elongate your legs, while the black wash pairs well with virtually anything in your closet. One reviewer gushed over the “comfortable” and “incredibly flattering” style, while another said they “love these jeans” for their “great fit” and “perfect” length.



Head over to Nordstrom Rack to shop more deals on designer jeans, jackets, and other fall staples.

Rag & Bone Gemma Jacquard Lettuce Edge Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Nordstrom Rack

$175

$40

Buy Now

Badgley Mischka Collection Quilted Shacket

Nordstrom Rack

$230

$70

Buy Now

Joe’s Cargo Pants

Nordstrom Rack

$228

$90

Buy Now

T Tahari Faux Leather One-Button Notch Lapel Blazer

Nordstrom Rack

$108

$45

Buy Now

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed-Toe Bootie

Nordstrom Rack

$189

$100

Buy Now

Ellen Tracy V-Neck Collar Stripe Sweater

Nordstrom Rack

$89

$28

Buy Now

