Nordstrom Rack's after-Christmas sale is unreal — save up to 75 percent off everything in clearance!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Clear the rack and fill your closet. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

It's Boxing Day! The best shopping day of the year, where the sales still shine, the deals are divine, and Nordstrom Rack runs its epic Clear the Rack event— so you can save on all the styles Santa forgot were on your list this year. When we say epic, we're not exaggerating. There are great sale prices across the board and everything currently on clearance is now an additional 25 percent off for a total discount of up to 75 percent. Shop the sale right here and score free shipping when you spend $89 or more.

What can you expect to see on sale? We've selected just a smattering of the fantastic buys below, from clearance and beyond. But these are just an amuse bouche. Click here to peruse all of the items on offer at delectably deep discounts, like this flattering knit sweater or this packable puffer jacket, to keep you warm this winter. This sale ends soon, so getting clicking, ASAP!

A revolution for runners. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Hit the road in these Nike's made for everyday runs, whether on the track or to the store. Women are loving these lightweight stylish Revolution 5 sneaks that come in an array of colors. Impact absorbing, with a tread designed to grip the pavement, this footwear is a great deal, reaching the finish line around 50 bucks. Bonus features: removable insoles allow for orthotics and the reflective details make you extra visible for those midnight runs.

"Game changer!" says one thrilled jogger, "These shoes not only do not hurt my feet, they have allowed me to increase my distance to 6-8 miles per day with zero pain! I’ve purchased 3 pairs so they can last me a while! I’m in love!"

$52 $65 at Nordstrom Rack

Packed with style. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Packed with style and portable as all get out, this little puffer jacket is a must have. Tuck it into your car, suitcase or anywhere you may need that extra jacket for when it gets unexpectedly chilly. The perfect length for everyday wear, this little number is cold water washable, has a removable hood and two hidden front pockets. For 68 percent off plus an additional 25 percent, you can snag it for $45.

Story continues

Says one fan, "LOVE this jacket! I own this style in 3 different colors and love how lightweight it is, yet keeps me warm. It's also easy to pack for traveling. So glad I made this purchase."

$45 $190 at Nordstrom Rack

Up your outfit with this vest. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Give your outfit a little zhuzh with this vegan vest, from Nordstrom Rack. For only $14 (you read that right) you can add a layer of warmth and style to your sweater, tee or anything in between. Hand washable, and oh so soft, you'll feel like a million bucks wearing something that feels so luxurious. (We won't tell you got it for such a steal.)

This lux lady says, "I got soooo many compliments on the softness of the fur and people are asking where I bought it!!! I recommend this product."

Another echos, "Great! For the price, GET THIS VEST! I've received so many compliments when I wear the vest and I still can't believe I paid so little for it."

$14 $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Alpaca and Merino wool make this extra cozy. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This fiery red is just the bold hue you need to punch up your winter wardrobe. This boxy-cut knit is the perfect shape to flatter, yet hide those extra pounds you put on this holiday season. The dropped shoulders add that slouchy cozy casual boho look to this classic cable knit. Layer this sweater with a button down or a blazer or both, for a preppy vibe. However you wear it, this versatile knit is an inexpensive way to flesh out your winter wear, while carrying into next autumn. With sale upon sale, this sweater nets at only $22.

$22 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

The maxi dress with maximum potential. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

We love those versatile pieces that you can wear in a myriad of ways and no one will be the wiser. This balloon-sleeve V-neck maxi knit sweater dress looks cute with tennis sneakers and sexy with a pair of knee length boots and a bold pendant necklace. Layer it with a jean jacket or a collar shirt, blazer and a belt. This steel blue color will flatter every complexion and is dark enough to wear into the night. Right now this closet staple is drastically reduced by 70 bucks, clocking it at only $22.

This sartorial superstar says, "Material looks more expensive in person, fit and length are spot on, and the balloon sleeves are just right. I’m an hourglass shape (S in dresses) and usually only get dresses with a waist but this one just works. I also tried it with a belt— very cute. Could be dressed up or down."

$22 $92 at Nordstrom Rack

To belt or not to belt. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

A classic—this long cardigan with ribbed detailing is sure to become one of your go-tos. The pretty heathered grey knit looks great with jeans, leggings or pencil skirt for the office. Layer over a tank, tee or button down for a more sophisticated look. The V-neck allows your favorite jewelry to shine. Deep pockets hold your phone, keys and credit card for a purse-free run to the store. This cardi was a whopping 71 percent off before the 25 percent, reducing this knit to just 17 bucks.

$17 $78 at Nordstrom Rack

Flared and flirty. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Still need something for New Year Eve? This midi dress is garnering great reviews, and deemed perfect for curvy figures. The knit construction has just enough spandex to create a comfortable fit. The elbow length sleeves and scoop neck reveal a little skin without being overly revealing. A grey printed skirt compliments the rich burgundy shade, making it the ideal fall to winter dress. Delicate wash makes this an easy wear dress for any occasion, and the sale makes it a no-brainer. Grab it now for only $22.

"I absolutely love this dress...," says one adoring fan. "It is perfect for a woman with curves. It hides a lot and doesn't cling to you... The rich wine color is beautiful and looks great on my skin tone. Wish it came it other colors because I would buy one more."

Another satisfied buyer reveals, "Cute dress! Great weight to it, not too heavy, or too light! This is very flattering!"

$22 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Sexy print, comfy style. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This adorable sleepwear set comes in four fun patterns that are destined to carry you off to dreamland in style. Drawstring joggers ensure the waist is comfortable, and the cinched cuffs keep fabric in place no matter how many times you inadvertently kick your partner in bed. Right now these PJs are marked down to $16 from $62. Now that's a deal you don't want to miss.

This woman's sweet dreams have come true, "I found this PJ set in store, and it just felt so soft and cozy! I sized up, as I usually do for sleepwear, and it fit how I wanted - comfortable and a bit oversized without being too baggy. I like the jogger style pants, as it prevents the legs from riding up too much while in bed. The microfleece material is really soft and it keeps me warm at night while still being somewhat breathable."

$16 $62 at Nordstrom Rack

Read more from Yahoo Life: