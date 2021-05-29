Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on blouses, dresses, sneakers and more. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Every fashionista has Nordstrom Rack's iconic Clear the Rack sale marked on her calendar, and for good reason: Thousands of designer pieces (over 16,000 at the time of writing) are marked down an extra 25 percent off. That's right: It's an extra quarter off already marked-down items, with savings up to 80 percent. Score!

Whether your summer style this year is comfort-focused, athleisure-heavy, or geared up for special occasions, now's the time to get your looks ready.

Keep scrolling for our can't-miss finds, and shop the entire Clear the Rack sale here.

You can never have too many leggings. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Zella is king when it comes to leggings, and for good reason: The brand's moisture-wicking fabric is perfect for both sweaty workouts and hot days, plus the criss-cross high-rise waist is super flattering (plus it's wildly trendy right now). Available in five colors, including a bright pink shade that will highlight a fresh tan.

"These leggings are so soft, and fit perfectly," one shopper shared. "For reference, I’m 5’2 and lengthwise, they fit right at my ankle. I’ll definitely be buying more!"

Slip into comfort. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

A gorgeous snakeskin motif and a trendy platform give these low-key kicks a sporty (yet definitely fashion-forward) vibe.

Colorful, flirty and fabulous. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

A high neckline adds a trendy vibe to this gorgeous floral frock. It cinches in at the waist, plus pretty pleats add plenty of movement. Pair with heels for a special occasion, or low-top white sneakers for a daytime event.

Step to it! (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You can't kick off summer without a new pair of sandals in the mix! This pair has adorable buckle details plus a platform wedge to add a bit of height. A grip sole provides plenty of traction, while an EVA-cushioned footbed keeps your tootsies feeling like they're basking in the lap of luxury.

Story continues

Throw it on over a t-shirt and jeans, and you have a stylish outfit. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Team this kimono with a white tee and leggings for a casual look, or just throw it on over a little black dress. Either way, the leopard print will add a fun pop to any outfit.

This romantic blouse begs to be worn for literally any and every occasion. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Watch out: You'll look for any excuse to throw on this gorgeous floral number. Gorgeous airy silk and voluminous sleeves make it perfect for teaming with a silk skirt and heels for an evening out, or with jeans and sneakers if you want a more dressed-down look.

