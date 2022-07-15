Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is hot! Shop these wardrobe upgrades before they sell out

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to get wardrobe staples for a steal. (Photo: Nordstrom)

After two years of stay at home orders, your wardrobe is likely (over) due for a little refresh. A closet full of matching sweatsuits does not a stylish return to office or social plans make. You're in luck: the biggest Nordstrom sale of the year starts today with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The beloved brand has slashed prices on tons of products across the board, including on many of their in-house lines (known as Nordstrom Made) like Zella, Caslon and Treasure & Bond. Customers swear that Zella leggings rival Lululemon's, Caslon makes the 'perfect length' shorts, and Treasure & Bond dresses are 'perfect for summer'.

With huge markdowns, now is your chance to revamp your style and save big. Plus, get free shipping, and if needed, free returns on all purchases.

The much-anticipated event runs today through the end of July, but when the calendar flips to August, the prices will rise once again. And if you're eyeing something on sale, don't delay: many of these items are known to sell out before the sale ends. So browse the options, fill your cart and cash in on the hottest savings of the season.

Here are our favorites from the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Score 44% off cult-favorite Zella leggings

Your new wear-with-everything black leggings. (Photo: Nordstrom)

These lettings have a cult following and fans tend to stock up when they finally go on sale. The wide, high-waisted band stays in place without uncomfortable levels of compression and the logo-free design can be worn to a workout or as part of a casual outfit. Style these with sneakers and a ball cap now or a long sweater and booties in the cooler months.

Nearly 5,500 Nordstrom shoppers give these five stars, with one sharing, "These are the only leggings I have found that don’t roll down! My Lululemon leggings never stay up. These are great."

$33 $59 at Nordstrom

Get 40% off this Treasure & Bond maxi dress

We can guarantee this dress will be worn on repeat. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Picture yourself wearing this frock while you're sitting at a beach-front dinner with a margarita in hand. It's easy to imagine because this pick is the casual dress of our dreams: the long, flowy silhouette is super comfortable and the double v's in front and back add a nice detail. With six fun colors to choose from, we're considering ordering several. The rayon fabric has a texture to it, so it can get crumpled in your suitcase without looking sloppy.

$23 $39 at Nordstrom

Sleep tight with 30% off these Nordstrom pajamas

Sweet dreams! (Photo: Nordstrom)

Not only will you want to own these Moonlight Eco Easy Crop Pajamas, but they're so comfortable that you'll actually wear them, too. The stretchy, loose construction fits like a dream and the menswear-inspired piping will keep you looking put together any time of the night. You can even wear them to read or lounge all weekend long, we won't tell. This navy shade caught our eye, but there are three other colors, including a leopard print, to consider.

One shopper shares, "These pajamas are absolutely amazing! They are so comfortable and perfect for summer! I have two pairs and have washed them both at least five times. I hang them dry and they look exactly the same as the day that I brought them home. I’m also 27 weeks pregnant and the stretch is perfect."

$41 $59 at Nordstrom

Take 40% off these comfy sandals

Step into comfort with these sandals. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Upgrade your standard sandal with these highly rated slides. The modern toe loop is functional and fun, while the notched rubber sole provides traction. Available in this blush pink, light blue and black, this comfy footwear will become your go-to summer shoe.

Says one five-star fan: "Soft leather, soft bouncy sole and no breaking in necessary! From the first time I wore them the sandals have been super comfortable. Highly recommend."

$36 $60 at Nordstrom

Get up to 40% off this Caslon faux wrap dress

Meet your new LBD. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Everyone needs that easy, goes-with-everything, just throw-it-on-and-go dress. This is Caslon faux wrap dress is exactly that. Throw on a lightweight blazer to make it more professional for the office or slide on some sandals for an on-the-go ensemble. The asymmetric hem and faux wrap style upgrades it from your typical LBD.

Dress it up from date night (as this reviewer did) or down with sandals for a day on the move: "Perfect for a date night outfit, it fits perfectly around all the right curves but makes the dress flattering. I wore this for a first-date outfit with nude heels. I got complimented the whole night!"

$41 $69 at Nordstrom

Scoop up to 40% off this Open Edit blazer

Look like a million bucks while actually saving some green. (Photo: Nordstrom)

A classic black blazer is a wardrobe staple, sure. But a casual, green version? Well, that's a step up for sure. Loose-fitting and lightweight, this topper makes an outfit look at once effortless and extremely chic when paired with the right accessories (a necklace stack or the perfect pair of jeans, say).

This customer says it's the perfect summer blazer: "It is a lighter summer blazer and I wear it with a body suit or light cami...I love this blazer and own three of them, would recommend to someone who runs warm but don't want to be showing off too much arm."

$45 $75 at Nordstrom

Save nearly 40% on this Open Edit classic button up

Pinstripe perfection. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Whether you're going for what the Internet is calling the "coastal grandma" look or just want a no-fail button up to add to the mix, this loose-fitting top fits the bill. The pinstripes reverse direction on the cuffs for a quirky addition to this classic style.

One reviewer called it the "perfect button up", adding, "The material is nice quality, light but not too thin. Would look amazing with some grey fitted pants or under a loose blazer, or even over shorts with some cute flats."

$30 $49 at Nordstrom

Score over 30% off this Zella wrap jacket

The perfect post-workout coverup. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This drape-front jacket has a surprise inside: it's super cozy. So when you finish your workout and need to run an errand, just pop this piece on and you'll feel instantly pulled together and incredibly comfortable while you're at it.

This happy customer shares: "I’m usually a solid medium (8-10 with 38C chest and size 6-8 waist) in all jackets and blazers. This jacket is a bit oversized, so I got a small and it fits perfectly. The pictures don’t do enough justice for the level of coziness you will feel when you put this thing on. It’s like a warm blanket that rivals a super soft bathrobe. If you are familiar with the cozy karma line of another brand, this feels just like that except at the fraction of the cost."

$60 $89 at Nordstrom

Upgrade your t-shirt drawer with the Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt

Tees looking a little lackluster? The time to upgrade is now. (Photo: Nordstrom)

You probably have a whole drawer full of simple tees, but the quality of this Nordstrom one might convince you to add another. A pima cotton and modal blend makes it ridiculously soft and the drapey fit is the ultimate in comfort. There are 11 options — solid colors and stripes — in an array of muted colors (plus, cobalt) to pick from.

One happy customer shares, "I absolutely love these t-shirts. I bought every color. They are thin but not cheaply made and are perfect for hot summer days in Florida. I can’t begin to describe how incredibly soft they are. They are true to size, the length is good for me as I have a long torso. They can be worn with anything! I’m a 40DD and I purchased the XL. They r a perfect fit. Not too tight. Not too loose."

$19 at Nordstrom

Save over $20 on this Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer

A knit blazer is casual and comfortable.

Return to the office has been a rough re-entry for anyone used to working from home in their slippers and T-shirts for the last few years. This Caslon knit blazer is the perfect transition piece. The open construction, flap collar design and cotton fabric feels like your favorite sweatshirt but looks so much chicer. And with six available colors, you can buy one for every day of the work week.

This shopper shares how flattering this blazer is: "I love the look of a casual blazer. I feel like it really elevates an outfit, but most blazers make me look about 20 pounds heavier. A soft blazer like this hugs in all the right places and shows that I have a waist."

$46 $69 at Nordstrom

Get $25 off these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

Super soft leggings with pockets? We're sold!

If you're in the market for leggings that are more in line with running late to brunch than running a 5k, these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings are your best bet. The ribbed waistband and cuffs are a unique detail and the fabric is ultra soft and stretchy. The deep slash pockets can fit a phone or your keys for hands free carrying.

But don't take our word for it: "I am probably the biggest Zella fan out here. These are so wonderful, I will have to buy them in black as well. They are beyond soft and look so cute with the pockets. For me these are too nice to wear to work out and are my new going out leggings."

$40 $65 at Nordstrom

Beat the heat with 40% off this Floral Printed Dress

This flirty floral number won't disappoint. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Look instantly put together with this easy to slip-on frock with flirty ruffle sleeves. Shoppers say the elastic waist is both flattering and comfortable. One shopper adds, "This is one of those flattering, wear anywhere dresses. I’m a big girl and the elastic waist and small print are really cute. Great with a cardigan or denim jacket, flip flops or white tennies, or sandals. Generous flutter sleeves and not too short. Great for work, a luncheon or running errands. Love it!"

$53 $89 at Nordstrom

Score up to 40% off this knit maxi

The best part? It has pockets. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This almost-maxi, mostly-midi has a a racerback silhouette and... wait for it... pockets! And the color is just the slightest hint of green which may just become your summertime neutral. Wear it with white sneaks for errands or strappy sandals for dinner out. Either way, this knit dress will become one you reach for on the regular.

$89 $149 at Nordstrom

Get 40% off this easy, breezy Treasure & Bond T-shirt dress

Oversized and incredibly easy to wear. (Photo: Nordstrom)

With a slouchy, oversize silhouette, this cozy T-shirt dress has dropped shoulders for an extra-casual look. But it's made super-functional with the addition of pockets.

This happy customer shares, "I originally bought this in size XL, my usual size, but ended up buying medium. I live in the desert, and the breathable material is cool and comfortable. Love the pockets! Not too short, either. For reference, I am 62, an apple-shape, 5'5", weigh 165, 42DD bust, size 14 shorts or pants, and size XL or 16 in tops. Even in a medium this is still a relaxed fit with plenty of room. Very flattering for hiding a poochy tummy."

$17 $29 at Nordstrom

Snag these comfy BP. sneakers for only $24

An upgrade from your fave white sneaks. (Photo: Nordstrom)

We love our white sneakers, sure, but these subtly shaded shoes offer a bit of fun and flair for daily errands or trips to the park. Wear them with leggings or a casual dress and they add instant personality. Reviewers agree that they are incredibly comfortable. Take them for a test run (or walk) yourself.

$24 $40 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

