Nordstrom Labor Day sale: Top picks from a shopping editor
Big news, shoppers: Nordstrom has dropped an epic sale event in time for Labor Day and the savings are way too good to miss out on! We're talking Adidas, Zella, Tory Burch, Our Place, Sunday Riley, Le Creuset, Casper and so many more brands up to 60% off for a limited time — through September 12, to be exact. But with so many discounts happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start and what to buy. Luckily, I’m here to help as your resident shopping writer. I curated a list of can't-miss deals on everything I'm eyeing for fall and beyond. Keep reading to see all my top picks from the sale including clothing, accessories, beauty and home goods. Want more? Click here to see all of the Nordstrom Labor Day sale items!
Best Nordstrom Labor Day deals right now
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants$48$69Save $21
Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoe$100$160Save $60
Sunday Riley Radiance Set$80$114Save $34
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set$112$150Save $38
Best Labor Day clothing deals
Zella leggings are a cult-favorite with Nordstrom shoppers. Fans say they're flattering, super-soft, stylish and squat-proof. You can work out or chill out in these sporty high-waist option with flared hems.
Many enthusiastic customers have weighed in on these pants. One said: "They look and feel good. Love the higher waist and side pockets — and there's a nice amount of flair without being too wide. Fabric is a little thicker so it will be good for the cooler months."
Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Chiffon Button-Up Shirt$48$69Save $21
Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings$64$98Save $34
Halogen Print Pull-On Midi Skirt$32$79Save $47
Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress$41$68Save $27
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas$36$45Save $9
Best Labor Day accessory deals
This fan-favorite running shoe is packed with rebound and stabilizing technology to keep your stride light and easy. Podiatrists love them, too. Board-certified foot surgeon Alec Hochstein tells Yahoo Life: “I am an Asics guy. Love the structure, high-quality materials, supportive footbed, breathable fabrics.” Choose from multiple color options including black/white, rose and light blue.
Runners can't stop raving about this Asics option. "Best fitting shoe I’ve ever worn. Great cushion and support," said one shopper. "I’ve worn several other brands and styles over 16 years of running. This one is the best." Another fan agreed: "These are hands down the best running shoes I have ever worn! The gel cushioning helps lessen the impact on my knees and the lightweight material makes running even more enjoyable."
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker$140$190Save $50
Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-On Sneaker$50$80Save $30
Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses$142$178Save $36
Kate Spade Hudson Pebble Leather Large Hobo Bag$209$348Save $139
Best Labor Day beauty deals
Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. "If I just use this once or twice a week I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin," she once wrote on her Instagram. The multitasking serum exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in mere minutes. This set also comes with a travel-size brightening serum.
"I never rave about skin serums. I have wasted so much money on high end cremes/serums with little to any effect. I first had a sample of Good Genes — used it one night and woke up next morning to glowing skin! I tried a couple more times — same effect. Ordered the regular size. I am a convert. This is a great product. There are many cremes out there that are much more expensive and do not deliver — this is different," said an absolutely thrilled user. "My guess is that it is the lactic acid that makes a difference. This is a wonderful product if you have small bumps under the skin — smooths it all out and leaves you looking radiant."
NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set$69$165Save $96
Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler Set$29$42Save $13
Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil & Cream Set$150$190Save $40
It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Cream Lipstick Trio$40$50Save $10
Paume Probiotic Hand Balm$12$24Save $12
Best Labor Day home deals
The internet is absolutely wild about the Our Place Always Pan with celebs like Oprah calling it “the kitchen magician." And, trust us, you will be too. The 10-in-1 nonstick pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more to take up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table without friction. A lid, spatula and strainer are included.
One devotee called it her "go-to pan." She added: "The non-stick surface has been improved which is a plus. Also, the pan is now oven-safe." Another home cook said, "This skillet makes me feel like a chef! The investment is totally worth the perks."
Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set$50$129Save $79
Casper The Original Pillow$55$65Save $10
Upwest Cozy Sweater Knit Throw Blanket$53$89Save $36