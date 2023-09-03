Nordstrom Labor Day sale: Top picks from a shopping editor

Save big at the Nordstrom Labor Day sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Big news, shoppers: Nordstrom has dropped an epic sale event in time for Labor Day and the savings are way too good to miss out on! We're talking Adidas, Zella, Tory Burch, Our Place, Sunday Riley, Le Creuset, Casper and so many more brands up to 60% off for a limited time — through September 12, to be exact. But with so many discounts happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start and what to buy. Luckily, I’m here to help as your resident shopping writer. I curated a list of can't-miss deals on everything I'm eyeing for fall and beyond. Keep reading to see all my top picks from the sale including clothing, accessories, beauty and home goods. Want more? Click here to see all of the Nordstrom Labor Day sale items!

Best Nordstrom Labor Day deals right now

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants $48 $69 Save $21 See at Nordstrom

Bravado Designs Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra $25 $49 Save $25 See at Nordstrom

Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoe $100 $160 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch McGraw Canvas Panel Wallet Crossbody $279 $398 Save $119 See at Nordstrom

Sunday Riley Radiance Set $80 $114 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment $34 $68 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set $112 $150 Save $38 See at Nordstrom

Zwilling Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $300 $689 Save $389 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven $300 $462 Save $162 See at Nordstrom

Best Labor Day clothing deals

Many enthusiastic customers have weighed in on these pants. One said: "They look and feel good. Love the higher waist and side pockets — and there's a nice amount of flair without being too wide. Fabric is a little thicker so it will be good for the cooler months."

Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Chiffon Button-Up Shirt $48 $69 Save $21 See at Nordstrom

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings $64 $98 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

Halogen Print Pull-On Midi Skirt $32 $79 Save $47 See at Nordstrom

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $41 $68 Save $27 See at Nordstrom

Bravado Designs Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra $25 $49 Save $25 See at Nordstrom

BP Sleepy Head Pajamas $36 $45 Save $9 See at Nordstrom

Best Labor Day accessory deals

Nordstrom Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoe $100 $160 Save $60 This fan-favorite running shoe is packed with rebound and stabilizing technology to keep your stride light and easy. Podiatrists love them, too. Board-certified foot surgeon Alec Hochstein tells Yahoo Life: “I am an Asics guy. Love the structure, high-quality materials, supportive footbed, breathable fabrics.” Choose from multiple color options including black/white, rose and light blue. $100 at Nordstrom

Runners can't stop raving about this Asics option. "Best fitting shoe I’ve ever worn. Great cushion and support," said one shopper. "I’ve worn several other brands and styles over 16 years of running. This one is the best." Another fan agreed: "These are hands down the best running shoes I have ever worn! The gel cushioning helps lessen the impact on my knees and the lightweight material makes running even more enjoyable."

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker $140 $190 Save $50 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch McGraw Canvas Panel Wallet Crossbody $279 $398 Save $119 See at Nordstrom

Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-On Sneaker $50 $80 Save $30 See at Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses $142 $178 Save $36 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade Hudson Pebble Leather Large Hobo Bag $209 $348 Save $139 See at Nordstrom

Best Labor Day beauty deals

Nordstrom Sunday Riley Radiance Set $80 $114 Save $34 Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. "If I just use this once or twice a week I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin," she once wrote on her Instagram. The multitasking serum exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in mere minutes. This set also comes with a travel-size brightening serum. $80 at Nordstrom

"I never rave about skin serums. I have wasted so much money on high end cremes/serums with little to any effect. I first had a sample of Good Genes — used it one night and woke up next morning to glowing skin! I tried a couple more times — same effect. Ordered the regular size. I am a convert. This is a great product. There are many cremes out there that are much more expensive and do not deliver — this is different," said an absolutely thrilled user. "My guess is that it is the lactic acid that makes a difference. This is a wonderful product if you have small bumps under the skin — smooths it all out and leaves you looking radiant."

Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment $34 $68 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set $69 $165 Save $96 See at Nordstrom

Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler Set $29 $42 Save $13 See at Nordstrom

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil & Cream Set $150 $190 Save $40 See at Nordstrom

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Cream Lipstick Trio $40 $50 Save $10 See at Nordstrom

Paume Probiotic Hand Balm $12 $24 Save $12 See at Nordstrom

Best Labor Day home deals

Nordstrom Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set $112 $150 Save $38 The internet is absolutely wild about the Our Place Always Pan with celebs like Oprah calling it “the kitchen magician." And, trust us, you will be too. The 10-in-1 nonstick pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more to take up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table without friction. A lid, spatula and strainer are included. $112 at Nordstrom

One devotee called it her "go-to pan." She added: "The non-stick surface has been improved which is a plus. Also, the pan is now oven-safe." Another home cook said, "This skillet makes me feel like a chef! The investment is totally worth the perks."

Zwilling Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $300 $689 Save $389 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven $300 $462 Save $162 See at Nordstrom

Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set $50 $129 Save $79 See at Nordstrom

Casper The Original Pillow $55 $65 Save $10 See at Nordstrom

Upwest Cozy Sweater Knit Throw Blanket $53 $89 Save $36 See at Nordstrom