The Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale Is in Full Swing—Here Are the 16 Best Deals to Shop (Like, Right Now)

Guys, big news: One of your favorite retailers kicked off a sale so huge, we'd be shocked if your cart didn't go from zero to 19 items real quick. Yes, we're talking about the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale, people. Today you'll not only find a ton of editor-approved styles at significantly lower prices, but also a boatload of capsule wardrobe essentials for up to 66 percent off. So, if we were you, we wouldn't wait to hop on these savings, because the best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are bound to sell out faster than you can say "add to cart."

With that being said, you'll definitely want to snag these cult-favorite Nordstrom Miller 2 boots ( $100 ; $70) ASAP since they're usually the first to go. (After all, it's not every day that you find comfortable, water-resistant leather boots for less than a Benjamin.) And if your lingerie drawer is in need of an update, now is the time to grab a couple of pretty Natori Feather bras (from $72 ; $32), which are known for their exceptional fit.

Of course, there are way more deals worth checking out. So, in order to save you some browsing time, we took the liberty of rounding up 16 of our favorite finds currently on sale for a steal. Happy shopping!

Nordstrom

Rain and snow aren't such a drag when you have boots like these to look forward to. Their sturdy lug soles should help keep you steady on wet or snowy terrain, while their water-resistant leather upper and 5-inch shaft makes it harder for any slush to get inside. They come complete with hidden elastic goring for extra comfort, and a zipper closure for easy on-and-off. Most importantly, though, shoppers confirm that they're comfy and wearable right out of the box—no painful break-in period required.

Buy It ( $100 ; $70)

Nordstrom

This PureWow reader-favorite bra will surely add a touch of romance to your lingerie drawer. But its not just the pretty lace accents and sultry plunge cups that have us adding to cart. Buyers rave about this bra's ability to hug their figure without digging in (just thank its elastic-edged, stretch-lace wings) and its smooth look under whatever they're wearing (due to its sleek blend of nylon and Lycra spandex), making it more than just a sexy bra you put on for special occasions. Seriously, prepare to wear it on repeat.

Buy It (from $72 ; $32)

Nordstrom

In the market for a fun new pajama set that hits the sweet spot between cozy, warm and lightweight? You're almost guaranteed to fall in love with these sustainably made PJs, featuring shorts and a long-sleeve top you can wear year-round. In addition to their colorful piped trim that makes you look dressed up even when you're lounging, you'll love how soft and cozy the Tencel modal fabric feels, according to reviewers, who also add that the top/shorts combo works great for hot sleepers. Bottom line: If there are any must-have PJs from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale, you're looking at 'em.

Buy It ( $69 ; $40)

Nordstrom

With the new year approaching, it might be time to buy some new slippers if you've run yours ragged. No judgment; we live in slippers, too, especially during the fall and winter, so we're wasting no time scooping up this cozy pair. All that matters is they’re made from wool, yet they look and feel more like luxurious shearling. The only issue is this style almost always sells out when it goes on sale this low, so if you want a pair, you gotta hurry. Oh, and one buyer says, "[There's] absolutely no problem with moisture inside the slipper," so you can't go wrong.

Buy It ( $110 ; $83)

Nordstrom

Parents can't stop talking about how easy it is to carry *and* install this car seat, not to mention the sun canopy with UPF 50+ and an extendable smart visor. Boasting shock absorption and a five-point, no-rethread harness, it will give you peace of mind knowing your little one is as safe and secure as possible while on-the-go. Better yet, it works for kids up to 32 pounds and can be adjusted in four positions for ultimate comfort as they grow.

Buy It ( $479 ; $359)

Nordstrom

If there's any sweater you won't mind living in all winter long, it's this cozy cashmere crewneck. And now that it's on sale for just $100, it wouldn't be a bad idea to grab it in a few different colors. We certainly will be since this classic design is guaranteed to stay versatile and stylish for years to come. Plus, one reviewer says it's thicker and softer than you may expect for the price, which is exactly what we like to hear about our cold-weather sweaters.

Buy It ( $149 ; $100)

Nordstrom

Why grab these Birkenstocks when winter is just around the corner? Well, that's simple—just look at the price tag. For as low as $112, they're a steal. And while you can always save them for the spring, you probably won't be able to resist wearing them around the house or with socks this season, especially if you've had the pleasure of experiencing the brand's soft, contoured cork footbed before. But if you haven't, just know that their arch support is truly something special. Their adjustable leather straps, meanwhile, make them incredibly functional and versatile to match with jeans, dresses, skirts—you name it. What more could you ask for (besides the impressive discount)?

Buy It (from $160 ; $112)

Nordstrom

These high-waisted leggings are reportedly *so* soft and lightweight, you might even forget you’re wearing them. You will, however, notice the mesh layer inside the front waistband, which takes their support to the next level. TBH, their moisture-wicking nylon and spandex fabric may be the least exciting thing about them, and that's saying something. But here's why one buyer is a fan: "The material is thin and breathable without being see-through...[and] they hold good compression and don’t slide all over." And, yes, they have pockets!

Buy It (from $79 ; $40)

Nordstrom

Looking to refresh your denim collection? This timeless cropped pair by Good American is currently less than $100 and is the ideal medium blue wash to wear all year round. We adore the slightly kicked hem as a flattering touch at your ankles, and they have a high waist that’s reportedly super comfortable. Note: Many reviewers found they had to go down a size from their usual because the material has a decent amount of stretch, and the brand tends to run big.

Buy It ( $139; $90)

Nordstrom

Don't buy this compact facial device just because Kate Hudson swears by it—get it because it *actually* works wonders to lift and tighten sagging skin and double chins. PureWow editors think it's the next best thing to a mini facelift (just read our review of the larger NuFACE Trinity device, $395 ; $296), and TikTok agrees that it's worth every penny. Just like the Trinity, the NuFACE Mini uses microcurrent technology to stimulate the skin, helping to tone, lift and contour the face almost instantly. This kit comes with everything you need to get started, including the microcurrent device, a Silk Crème activator, Aqua Gel activator and application brush, all for 25 percent off.

Buy It ( $250 ; $188)

Nordstrom

A little birdie said you're looking for a dress you can slay in this holiday season without looking like you're trying too hard. So let us put you on to this sweater midi that's effortlessly chic and perfectly comfortable, per shoppers. Made of mostly wool, it also contains cashmere that makes it feel especially luxe and cozy. One buyer adds, "The quality is really on par with more expensive dresses. It’s mid-weight, shows off your curves but doesn’t show imperfections, hangs beautifully on your body." Need we say more? Into our cart it goes.

Buy It (from $169 ; $101)

Nordstrom

This cropped, faux-leather jacket looks far more expensive than its price tag, but that’s doubly true now that it’s 33 percent off. It’s cropped to hit just below your natural waist and is available in three colors (black, burgundy and the warm dark beige hue pictured above). Reviewers say this jacket runs large, so you many want to go down one from your usual, unless you plan to layer thicker knits underneath.

Buy It ( $98 ; $66)

Nordstrom

Your joggers should be these three things at the very least: soft, stretchy and comfortable. And that pretty much sums up this Nike style made from brushed fleece that is oh-so dreamy to the touch. And the high waist won’t stretch out or roll over as you move. Add to that the fact that they’re 25 percent off for Cyber Monday (in a wide range of colors) and you’ve got yourself a total no-brainer.

Buy It ( $7 0; $53)

Nordstrom

There’s something about an oversize cardigan that brings us infinite joy—especially when that cardigan is made of cashmere and is 25 percent off. This Reformation best seller has a ribbed texture for added coziness, and is just the right level of oversize without looking sloppy. (That said, some reviewers preferred going down one size from their usual for a slightly less oversize fit.) Per one shopper, “This is a keeper! So soft and the material is lovely.”

Buy It ( $298 ; $234)

Nordstrom

These everyday sneakers are made from organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, as well as other recycled materials, for an eco-friendly twist. They fit right in with the current retro sneaker trend, but more than that, they’re reportedly incredibly comfortable for all-day wear. As for sizing, Veja uses EU sizing, so be sure to check the size chart to confirm you size before you add to cart. Some reviewers also found these ran a little small, so if you’re between sizes you may want to consider going up one.

Buy It ( $170 ; $102)

Nordstrom

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so treating yourself or your bestie to some sparkly ear candy wouldn't be a bad idea. Especially since these round diamonds are handcrafted and secured in a three-prong setting of 18-karat gold, per the brand, and you can choose from 0.05 ct to 2 ct. Starting at $146 for Cyber Monday you won't find a better gift for anyone on your list (including yourself).

Buy It (From $295 ; $221)

