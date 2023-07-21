These are the 11 items shoppers can't stop buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

These popular deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are bound to sell out! (Photo: Nordstrom)

In case you missed it, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opened to the public this week and shoppers are using the epic sale event as an opportunity to stock up on their favorite fashion and beauty essentials, in addition to scooping up high-end pieces for way less. While there are nearly 5,000 items on sale across multiple categories, according to the powers that be at Nordstrom, there are certain products that are selling way more than anything else. Read on for the 11 fashion and beauty deals that customers can’t stop shopping from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Snag your faves before they sell out or jump back in price on August 7.

Top-selling fashion deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra $47 $70 Save $23 Not only does this popular Natori bra provide the support and comfort you’d expect from a T-shirt bra but it has a feminine lace trim along the bottom to give it a more fashion-forward feel. The foam-lined bra features contoured cups that give your bust a flattering shape, and a built-in underwire offers support without digging into your skin. $47 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $65 $98 Save $33 Made from stretchy nylon and spandex with a glossy coating, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings feature the brand’s signature high Power Waistband that smooths out the tummy, sculpts the hips and thighs, and lifts your rear at the same time — no wonder they’re a favorite! $65 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra $50 $76 Save $26 This popular wireless bra features molded cups for a natural shape and boning and gripper strips along the back and sides to help keep the bra in place. It even comes with removable straps so you can add them when you need extra support — you can wear the bra conventionally, halter style or crossed in the back. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot $70 $100 Save $30 While these may look like your average Chelsea boot, they are actually water-resistant so you can wear them in inclement weather without worrying they'll get ruined. The rugged lug soles provide ample traction and the classic design makes them easy to pair with multiple looks. $70 at Nordstrom

Top-selling beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Coola Double the Sun Bestseller Set $32 $56 Save $24 Now that we’re in the thick of summer, keeping your skin protected from harmful UV rays is of utmost importance. That's why we're so excited to see a set of Coola sunscreen on sale. You’ll get two bottles of 30 SPF for just $32 (normally a single bottle will set you back $28)! Each non-aerosol can of sunscreen spray is water-resistant and infused with anti-aging benefits. $32 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Duo $66 $132 Save $66 Another epic beauty deal is this Bobbi Brown Primer set. You can get two full-size vitamin-enriched face base moisturizers for the price of one right now! It is formulated with a rich blend of vitamins B, C and E to nourish skin, while the infusions of hyaluronic acid, squalene and shea butter work together to hydrate and plump skin. $66 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $600 $660 Save $60 Dyson hair products rarely ever go on sale, so it makes sense everyone is scooping up the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long while they can get it for less. The hair tool multi-styler with six attachments that have been re-engineered with Enhanced Coanda airflow for increased control. It even comes with a carrying case to store all the parts in and keep everything safe and sound. $600 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Revitalash Lash & Brow Conditioning Set $100 $211 Save $111 Get the brows and lashes of your dreams with this two-piece set that conditions, enhances and defines your eyebrows and eyelashes. RevitaLash is one of the top brands for brow and lash maintenance and right now you can score a full-sized bottle of their Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner for way less. $100 at Nordstom