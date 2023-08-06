Here's what we're buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends tonight

Save 60% off our top picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight (prices go up on Monday, August 7), but there's still time to save on brands like Barefoot Dreams, Clinique, Longchamp and Coach. You can score 60% off designer clothes, handbags, must-have beauty products, home goods and more.

As your resident shopping writer, I scoured through the entire sale to scope out the best last-minute finds — and there's lots. Not only am I using it as the perfect excuse to score high-end pieces from Dyson and Le Creuset for way less, I also plan to scoop up my favorite Zella leggings (which rarely go on sale) to get me through the rest of the summer. Keep reading to see all my top picks and get shopping ASAP!

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale clothing deals

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $65 $98 Save $33 Made from stretchy nylon and spandex with a glossy coating, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings feature a seamless design that doesn’t rub against your skin, plus a high Power Waistband that smooths out the tummy, sculpts the hips and thighs, and contours your rear. $65 at Nordstrom

One shopper who called them "magic pants" raved: “Seriously, I will never buy another pair of real or faux leather leggings. These make your legs look great, suck in any lower belly fat, and hold your booty up! I'm 5'4, 135 pounds, and am a size 27 in jeans. I ordered a medium in these and they are great. They're a little long on me (I'm short), but because they're so fitted they look fine scrunched up on the bottom."

Caslon One-Button Knit Blazer $46 $69 Save $23 See at Nordstrom

Zella Studio Cutout T-Shirt $33 $49 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $48 $68 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Thread & Supply Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket $35 $45 Save $10 See at Nordstorm

True & Co The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette $32 $49 Save $17 See at Nordstrom

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra $47 $70 Save $23 See at Nordstrom

Caslon V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $13 $19 Save $6 See at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $40 $59 Save $19 See at Nordstrom

Tahari ASL Tie Waist Sleeveless Crepe Jumpsuit $89 $149 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan $100 $145 Save $45 See at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale accessory deals

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks $22 $30 Save $8 Is there anything better than fluffy socks? This cozy pair from Barefoot Dreams will keep your toes warm come fall and winter. One sizes fits women's shoe sizes 5 to 9. Score them in a bunch of colors including gray, pink and black. $22 at Nordstrom

"These are the best socks I have ever owned," said one five-star reviewer. "I bought them last year and wore the crap out of them, I just repurchased all the colors this year. They are very warm, cozy and soft —just the best."

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag $190 $265 Save $75 See at Nordstrom

Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase $160 $225 Save $65 See at Nordstrom

Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks $55 $86 Save $31 See at Nordstrom

Ilse Jacobsen Tulip Slip-On Sneaker $75 $95 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot $70 $100 Save $30 See at Nordstrom

Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt $32 $48 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag $130 $225 Save $95 See at Nordstorm

Olukai Kulapa Kai Flip Flop $55 $75 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key 60mm Aviator Sunglasses $50 $75 Save $25 See at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals

Nordstrom Revitalash Lash & Brow Conditioning Set $100 $211 Save $111 Get the brows and lashes of your dreams with this two-piece set that conditions, enhances and defines your eyebrows and eyelashes. RevitaLash is one of the top brands for brow and lash maintenance and right now you can score a full-sized bottle of their Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner for way less. $100 at Nordstom

Fans cannot stop raving about how well these products work: "I’ve tried many eyelash serums, and Revitalash is the best. Not only do I see a huge difference in my lash length, but the application is so easy. Unlike other serums that require a new brush each time, Revitalash is similar to a liquid eyeliner applicator. Super convenient!"

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set $99 $165 Save $66 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream $49 $98 Save $49 See at Nordstrom

Supergoop Glow Duo $43 $64 Save $21 See at Nordstrom

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizer Lotion + Face Moisturizer Duo Set $42 $62 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set $30 $45 Save $15 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment $116 $165 Save $50 See at Nordstrom

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer $62 $92 Save $30 See at Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set $90 $120 Save $30 See at Nordsstrom

Kiehl's Wake Up & Hydrate Facial Duo Set $59 $90 Save $31 See at Nordstrom

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $600 $660 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals

Nordstrom Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven $240 $375 Save $135 Let's start with that most iconic of all Le Creuset pieces: the Dutch Oven. The cast iron of this classic oval number allows it to go from stovetop to oven. (Even the plastic knob is oven safe up to 375 degrees.) This enamel coated pot is perfect for slow-cooking, braising and roasting. Bonus: Its oval shape is adaptable for larger cuts of meat (leg of lamb, anyone?). Available in seven classic colors. $240 at Nordstrom

"I own two of these! These are amazing pots. Pricey, sure, but you get what you pay for. My grandchildren will be able to use these pots," said an enthusiastic fan of Le Creuset.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set $113 $150 Save $37 See at Nordstrom

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $56 $80 Save $24 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade South Street 5" x 7" Frame $25 $75 Save $50 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Hand Towel $14 $19 Save $5 See at Nordstorm

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangle Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $135 $195 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket $120 $180 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Viking 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set $100 $150 Save $50 See at Nordstrom

Coravin Pivot + Wine Preservation System $105 $149 Save $44 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom 11-Inch Wood Serving Bowl $37 $55 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opened to the general public on Monday, July 17 with price cuts on a huge range of merchandise. The sale runs through Sunday, August 6.

What is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2023?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a huge savings event that some people wait for all year. “The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is unique because it offers brand-new, just-released items at discounted prices,” Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. “Unlike typical sales that offer discounts on older or clearance items, this sale allows customers to purchase fall and winter merchandise at reduced prices before they hit the shelves at regular prices. It's an opportunity to get ahead of the fashion curve and purchase high-quality items at a lower cost.”

The sale “serves as a great opportunity for shoppers to save big on both new, trendy arrivals and every day essentials,” says Shannon Dwyer, shopping expert for RetailMeNot.

What type of products will be on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom puts a ton of must-have merchandise on sale. “The sale covers a wide range of products, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home goods,” Madhok says. “Nordstrom offers items for men, women, and children, so you can find deals on apparel, footwear, cosmetics, fragrances, handbags, home decor and more.”

While you can find apparel and goods for just about any time of year on sale, it has a big emphasis on fall and winter collections “making it a great time to shop for seasonal essentials,” Madhok says. Brands to look out for include Zella, Barefoot Dreams, Good American, Stuart Weitzman, Nike, Birkenstock (new this year!), Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson, Lee Creuset, Parachute (also making its Nordstrom Anniversary debut!) and more.

“The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically offers major deals on beauty and fashion brands that typically don’t have sales, so be sure to catch those rare discounts," per Dwyer.

What should you stock up on at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Dwyer suggests snapping up select high-end fashion items you’ve had your eye on, as well as the essentials. “Shoppers should stock up on clothing essentials that you need multiples of, such as basic T-shirts,” she says. “Other great buys include designer jeans, transitional jackets and footwear for the whole family.”

Don’t forget beauty must-haves, too. “You should also pick up beauty and personal care items like bottles of moisturizer and shampoo that are typically only discounted during the coveted sale,” Dwyer says. “There will also be a lot of high-end makeup and beauty products at ‘wow’ prices.”

Madhok also recommends keeping an eye out for designer goods, including “handbags, shoes and accessories from luxury brands that are rarely discounted.”

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

If you plan to shop on your phone, it’s also a good idea to download the Nordstrom app to make it easier to scroll through selections and redeem "Notes" (the rewards you earn by shopping with Nordstrom). You can even set up push notifications to let you know when hot items are on sale, as well as when certain products are back in stock.

Again, timing is important here. “Popular items tend to sell out fast, so make your purchases as soon as the sale starts,” Madhok says.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.