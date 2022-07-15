Here's what we're buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 40% off our top picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is here yet again. It's the few weeks every year when the popular retailer slashes prices on new launches and fan favorites alike to reinvigorate your summer wardrobe and prep for fall fashions. Today is the first day the sale is open to the public — in-store and online — and discounts will run through August 1 (while supplies last, of course).

You'll need to jump on on these finds — once these items sell-out, they won't be restocked at the sale price — and the best items (and the biggest deals) go fast. We found the best discounts on cozy Barefoot Dreams blankets, the ever-popular Spanx leggings, items from Nordstrom's in-house brands and so much more. Scroll through for some of our favorite deals and check out the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offerings here.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Faux leather adds an edge to basic black leggings. (Photo: Nordstrom)

A pair of leggings that are comfortable and cut is a foundation of any closet. Take your favorite pair up a notch with these faux leather-coated options from Spanx. These leggings are raved about and a bestseller of the brand — and for good reason. The high-waisted, contoured design sculpts your tummy and makes the rear view look perky. Reviewers even called them "camel toe adverse." They are also over $30 off during the sale.

"I will never buy another pair of real or faux leather leggings. These make your legs look great, suck in any lower belly fat, and hold your booty up!" said one enthusiastic shopper.

$65 $98 at Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

This best-selling shade looks good on everyone. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This is major: the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipsticks are on super sale. This trio contains full sizes of Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, and Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick. While you deserve the treat yourself, the packaging is also cute enough to set aside for birthday or holiday gifting.

Story continues

Here's what one of over 1,000 happy customers had to say, "I have wanted to try this lip liner for awhile but was hesitant due to the price. Decided to splurge on myself and don't regret it one bit!! The formula and color payoff is excellent! Sometimes I use to line my lips and fill in with a neutral shade or use the pencil itself to fill in my lips. Staying power is great even after drinking and eating."

$59 $92 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress

This dress creates double the looks. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Long, flowy, stretchy and machine washable? This Open Edit dress checks all of our boxes. The sage green is a pretty neutral, but it also comes in tan and black. Best of all, the design is reversible with a high scoop neck on one side and deeper v-neck on the other. This ankle-length number is 40% off and checks out for less than $30.

Reviewers love the versatility saying, "This is a great dress to wear to run errands in or dress up with jewelry and heels. The material is very soft and not thin."

$29 $49 at Nordstrom

Caslon Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Lightweight, but not see-through. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Don't confuse this Caslon shirt for your average, every day tee: It has a raw edge trim, v-neck, tiny pocket, and is the perfect length for tucking. It's super lightweight too, yet still totally opaque. It also comes in 13 colors —solids or stripes.

The hardest part of your decision will be choosing a color, according to this reviewer: "There is a reason I own a bajillion of this Caslon t shirt. They are comfortable, flattering, and very versatile."

from $7.60 $19 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

This blanket is 'the softest I've purchased.' (Photo: Nordstrom)

If you think all blankets are created equal, think again. This ultra-soft, cozy pick from fan-favorite brand Barefoot Dreams is a different breed. Have your own Oprah moment — snag one for yourself and every person on your list. Your sister who's having a baby or pal moving into a new house? This is the perfect gift! There are 12 different color ways in this classic animal print — including pink and navy, as well as shades of neutrals.

This is a popular brand with influencers, and everyone who purchases understands why: "The quality is superb. This blanket is beautiful and the softest I’ve purchased. Definitely a favorite. We’ll eventually buy more for all of our rooms," said one Nordstrom reviewer.

$120 $180 at Nordstrom

Caslon Linen Joggers

These lightweight pants are perfect for summer. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Your summer linen collection could use another item: make it these Caslon joggers. The pull-on style with elastic, tie waistband is super comfortable and the ribbed cuffed design is casually cool. These are the ideal fabric for running errands or working on projects around the house. They are available in grey, black, green, and navy.

"I liked these joggers so much that I bought the grey and the black as well. If you are slender without curves, go a size down. These are fairly loose but that’s how I like them. They aren’t sloppy looking and I plan on wearing them for a long flight trip across the country. The side pockets are an added plus star," said one enthusiastic reviewer.

$59 at Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

These pockets are deep enough to hold a cell phone. (Photo: Nordstrom)

No matter what plans you have for the day — a workout, errands or just kicking back — make these cult-favorite Zella leggings a part of it. With a flattering high rise, ribbed ankle cuffs and soft, stretchy fabric, these give off comfortable yet sporty vibes. Shoppers love them so much, they typically stock up during the Anniversary Sale. So grab them while you can!

Let this customer list all the ways these are so great: "These are the perfect leggings for everyday. So soft and comfortable, not too tight or thick, can wear them long or pull them up to ankle length. POCKETS you can actually put your whole hand in."

$40 $65 at Nordstrom

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

Feel your whole body relax as you slip your soles into these slippers. (Photo: Nordstrom)

No matter the time of year, keeping your toes cozy at home can be of utmost importance to some. And these Ugg slip-on slippers might be just the thing you're looking for. Available in six shades from neutral nude to bubblegum pink, this slipper boasts a moisture-wicking interior, shearling liner and sturdy rubber sole.

One happy-footed customer shares, "My feet get tired standing on hard floors, these slippers instantly relieve the pressure and offer tremendous cushiony support! I got the pink color and it is as pictured. True to size and great quality."

$70 $100 at Nordstrom

Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt

This shirt is both relaxed and crisp and looks effortlessly pulled together. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Nothing beats a classic button up — except, maybe, a classic button up in a bold color. Choose from bright blue, lemony yellow or crisp white and feel instantly put-together the minute you put it on. With breezy side slits, this oversized top can be easily tucked in on the front for an effortlessly relaxed look without unnecessary bulk.

One happy customer says, "Purchased one size down from my normal size and it is perfect (wear a large, ordered a medium). I love the higher slits on the side. Yes, it's oversized and the fabric is thick but the color makes up for it. With the side slit you are able to tuck the front of the shirt in for a nice clean look. I plan to pair with shorts and jeans."

$34 $49 at Nordstrom

Zella Neoprene Travel Tote

Your ideal grab and go bag is here. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This multi-pocketed, ultra-durable tote will work as a gym bag or weekend duffel. If it took a bit of a beating on your last outing, simply throw it in the laundry basket — it's washing machine-safe! At just under two pounds, this lightweight bag won't weigh you down unnecessarily.

$50 $79 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.