The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is finally here — add these 15 deals to cart ASAP

The biggest Nordstrom sale of the year is upon us! (Photo: Nordstrom)

This week is a shopper's paradise, and it's capping off with one of the biggest, most anticipated events of the year: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

The sale already opened for Nordstrom credit card holders, but that doesn't mean it's showing any signs of slowing down. Nordstrom saves its very best deals for this shop-a-thon, so it's a great opportunity to update your current basics or revamp your wardrobe in anticipation of fall fashions. Whether you're looking to invest in big brands, shop rarely discounted goodies, or score a bunch of things you had on your wishlist, now's the time to act. There are huge discounts on heavy hitters like Spanx, Adidas, Coach and Barefoot Dreams, to name a few.

May the shopping luck shine upon you!

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe $75 $100 Save $25 $75 at Nordstrom The foam base on these stylish Adidas kicks is springy and flexible, and also distributes weight for that walking-on-clouds feeling. The insole is removable if you have custom orthotics.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit $59 $92 Save $33 $59 at Nordstrom This universally flattering lipstick is universally adored. The set comes with three full-size products in the iconic Pillow Talk shade: a hydrating, dewy finish lipstick, a long-wear matte lipstick and a lip pencil. It's like magic — it really looks great on everyone!

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $33 $59 Save $26 $33 at Nordstrom These Zella leggings are a cult fave. The tall, wide waistband sculpts your midsection sans any digging in or painful compression. The simple design works equally well for the gym or brunch. You'll live in these.

BP Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater $10 $20 Save $10 $10 at Nordstrom Every wardrobe needs a simple, comfy sweater for chilly summer nights or fall fun. The slight crop paired with voluminous sleeves on this beauty adds a dash of trend to the rib-knit design.

Spanx High Waist Straight Leg Ponte Pants $92 $138 Save $46 $92 at Nordstrom Comfier than jeans but more professional than leggings, these incredibly flattering ponte pants are perfect for throwing on with flats, sneakers and heels.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker $60 $90 Save $30 $60 at Nordstrom These crisp white leather sneakers are what you need for low-key looks — think leggings and a t-shirt — but they're just as fab paired with a floral frock or midi skirt.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote $150 $195 Save $45 $150 at Nordstorm Frequent flier? Can't imagine leaving your house without multiple bags to carry all your things? You need this tote — it expands with just one zip and easily folds flat for storage.

Madewell Nima Double Face Cotton Gauze Midi Dress $72 $108 Save $36 $72 at Nordstrom This gauzy, button-front dress is just begging to be paired with sandals and fun earrings on hot summer days. The color and style will transition nicely into fall — simply swap in some booties and a cardigan.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit $135 $209 Save $74 $135 at Nordstrom This non-invasive treatment uses microcurrents to tighten and tone your facial muscles. Cute and compact, it's great for on-the-go.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $80 $116 Save $36 $80 at Nordstrom Perennial shoppers of the sale know that Barefoot Dreams is the brand to have on your radar. The ultra soft sweaters, plush robes and blankets have big discounts — and big fans — so they sell out fast. Grab this winner while you can!

La Mer Radiant Hydration Set $95 $155 Save $60 $95 at Nordstrom La Mer? For under $100? You better believe it. This set includes five mini versions of the brand's bestsellers, including the lauded Creme de la Mer.

Spanx OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts $52 $78 Save $26 $52 at Nordstrom Some outfits require a helping hand in order for you to feel your best. These lightweight shorts prevent thigh chafing and smooth out your stomach and hips. The side panels are squeeze-free, so you'll be comfy all day long.

Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag $100 $150 Save $50 $100 at Nordstrom This cute little crossbody is old-school Coach. Its neutral color palette goes with everything, but the details, like a gold chain and fold-over snap, elevate it.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas $41 $59 Save $18 $41 at Nordstrom The loose fit of these PJs means no adjusting to fix a tight waistband or stiff sleeves. And the button front and collar look nice enough for coming down to family breakfast at your in-laws.

