I shop for a living, and this is what I'm buying from Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale — starting at just $16

Know what time it is? It's time to treat yourself! Whether your summer wardrobe is missing some pizzazz or you're just looking to add a few warm-weather basics, now is the time to do so — and save big in the process. The much-anticipated Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is here — right in time for Memorial Day weekend — and the savings are ridiculous!

You can grab 60% off flowy maxi dresses, leggings, shoes, purses, home goods and more from brands like Kate Spade, Zella and Barefoot Dreams. The sale runs through June 4, but we suggest grabbing your faves ASAP — the best brands (and the biggest deals) go quick. Need some inspiration? As your resident shopping writer, I perused the sale to pick all of my favorites. Keep scrolling to shop all of my can't-miss finds.

Best Clothing Deals

Nothing beats a breezy cotton top in the warm weather. This lightweight option boasts three-quarter sleeves and a casually crinkled texture that gives it a summery feel. "This blouse is absolutely perfect. The material is a lightweight cotton and gauze blend — and it's very soft. The fit is easygoing and not slouchy," wrote one happy shopper.

Zella Restore Soft Anna Pullover Hoodie $22 $49 Save $27 See at Nordstrom

Caslon Track Style Linen Pants $40 $59 Save $19 See at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams Honeycomb Shawl Collar Cardigan $142 $178 Save $36 See at Nordstrom

Tommy Bahama Breaker Bay Reversible Lace Back One-Piece Swimsuit $116 $175 Save $59 See at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $38 $59 Save $21 See at Nordstrom

CeCe Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress $85 $129 Save $44 See at Nordstrom

Halogen Pull-On Skirt $55 $79 Save $24 See at Nordstrom

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $48 $68 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Best Accessory Deals

If you want to splurge on a pair of summer shoes that'll last you season after season (and be in style for years), look no further than these Dr. Scholl's Wannabe Slip-On Sneakers. Along with lightweight cushioning, the sleek yet simple kicks also boast a removable insole with arch support. You'll look (and feel) like a million bucks.

Skims Velour Wrap Robe $64 $128 Save $64 See at Nordstrom

Coach Hayden Quilted Crossbody Bag $207 $295 Save $89 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Robinson Continental Leather Wallet $139 $190 Save $51 See at Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal $43 $79 Save $36 See at Nordstrom

Erika 54mm Gradient Round Sunglasses $124 $155 Save $31 See at Nordstsrom

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Slingback Sandal $110 $138 Save $28 See at Nordstrom

Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $19 $48 Save $29 See at Nordstrom

Adilette Comfort Sport Slide $28 $35 Save $7 See at Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Powered by alpha-hydroxy acids and fruit enzymes, this leave-on treatment dissolves dead skin cell buildup that can interfere with optimal absorption of your skin care products. You'll see a smoother skin texture in no time. "My new obsession. I truly feel this was the thing my skincare routine was missing. I have very sensitive skin, rosacea, etc., so scratchy exfoliants just tend to anger my skin more. This is a strong exfoliant that requires no scrubbing — I love it," raved one shopper.

Beautybio Rose Quartz Roller $49 $65 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum $68 $85 Save $17 See at Nordstrom

KNC Beauty Big 3-Pack Facial Masks $17 $28 Save $11 See at Nordstrom

Clinique High Impact Mascara $16 $23 Save $7 See at Nordstrom

Mac Chili's Crew Powder Kiss Lipstick $16 $26 Save $10 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment $77 $110 Save $33 See at Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

While Casper mattresses and pillows are a beloved bedroom essential, they can be pricey. That's why we were so excited to find this soft, three-layer foam pillow for 20% off! "Worth every penny. I'm a side sleeper and usually sleep with my arm under my pillow for support, which caused shoulder pain. I am nearly pain free after one night! I had no idea a pillow could make such a big difference," said one fan. "This pillow gives the perfect amount of support. It is much firmer than I've used previously, but still very comfortable and gently conforms to my head."

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid $37 $50 Save $12 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven $180 $290 Save $110 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade South Street Picture Frame $39 $65 Save $26 See at Nordstrom

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo $23 $38 Save $15 See at Nordstrom

MoMa Two-Tone Borosilicate Straw Set $20 $28 Save $8 See at Nordstrom

Goop Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans $72 $120 Save $48 See at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel $16 $29 Save $13 See at Nordstrom

