Your new workout buddy: These brilliant dumbbells use Alexa to vary your strength workout
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
From ordering your favorite foods via an app to repeatedly watching on-demand TV, we've become digital-era creatures of convenience. The same could be also said about our exercise habits: For reasons of convenience — and pandemic-era wariness — many of us are opting to shuffle six feet from the bedroom to the living for a workout rather than commuting to a health club. As your home gym takes shape, perhaps the next step is syncing devices to the rest of the technology in your abode.
On Tuesday, NordicTrack announced its latest innovation in the digital training scene, and we think it's worth the investment. At $429, NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells can automatically switch weight levels with a command through an Alexa-supported device. Incredible? No, credible!
Using this apparatus couldn't be simpler. Say you want to go from 10-pound bicep curls to 15-pound swings, simply ask, "Alexa, increase weight by five pounds." Within seconds, a motorized weight selector understands your command and rapidly adjusts accordingly. The weights go from 5 to 50 pounds. Alexa will also respond to specific-load ("Alexa, set weights to 15 pounds") and exercise ("Set weight for tricep curls") commands.
ISelect dumbbells can also save presets for 15 different techniques, including biceps curl, overhead shoulder press, lateral shoulder raise, front shoulder raise, triceps extension, bent over row, chest press, squat, deadlift, lunge, lateral lunge, wood chop, chest fly, reverse fly and renegade row. Don't you want to become an ace renegade rower?
How about if you like the extra work of manually turning the weight or don't own an Alexa-powered device. No problem; this iSelect dumbbell set boasts a dial on the custom-fitted trays that adjusts the weights with a turn of the knob. To get you started on this fitness journey, iFit is including a complimentary 30-day membership that unlocks a plethora of on-demand activities streamable through a tablet or smartphone. You'll also find iFIT Trainers that will lead you through every movement to perfect your form and maximize your session. After that, it costs $39 a month for the feature. Just to be clear, though: An iFit membership is not required to use the weights.
The $429 tag might sound steep, but you can't put a price on ease and a toned, healthy physique. If you're a serious lifter (or just serious about getting into shape), NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are just the tools to help you stick to that 2022 resolution.
