New nonstop flights added to Rickenbacker, John Glenn Columbus airports. Where can you go?

It's travel season here in Columbus and airlines are making it even easier to get where you're headed with the addition of new non-stop flights at Rickenbacker International Airport and John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Beginning June 7, Allegiant Airlines, Columbus' smaller, separate passenger terminal launched its latest seasonal expansion including a daily route from Rickenbacker International Airport to Charleston, South Carolina's Charleston International Airport.

Anticipating a high travel demand for the summer, this addition is part of the airline’s latest seasonal expansion in 66 cities across the country. Flight details can be found on their website.

Delta Airlines will also begin nonstop flights to Salt Lake City on Saturday through John Glenn International Airport.

Rickenbacker International's other nonstop flight destinations in 2024

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fl

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Orlando, Fl (Sanford)

Punta Gorda, Florida

Sarasota/Brandentown, Fl

Savannah, Georgia

Tampa/St Petersburg, Fl

More nonstop flights being added to John Glenn Columbus International this weekend

Four airlines recently announced new non-stop flights out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport later this year. These flights, along with other direct and nonstop flights bring the total number of John Glenn International's nonstop flights to 53. Here are the remaining flights launching this weekend.

Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City : Starting June 8, daily

Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego : Starting June 8 on Saturdays

Southwest Airlines flight to Kansas City: Starting June 9 on Sundays

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: New nonstop flights coming to Columbus airport in June