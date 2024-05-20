New non-stop flights to this glitzy Texas city from Scottsdale are coming soon. What to know

JSX is launching its first flights from Scottsdale Airport to Texas this fall.

The hop-on public charter jet service, which flies semiprivate flights aboard small planes with a check-in process that takes just minutes, will begin offering a route to Dallas via its private terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport in October, running the once-daily flights four days a week.

"When customers ask, JSX delivers − and our dedicated fliers have been requesting a link between Dallas and Scottsdale since we first established our headquarters in the Lone Star State," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement.

The new route announcement came just three days after JSX launched flights between Scottsdale and Orange County, California, its first new route since relocating to Scottsdale from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in January.

More options for air travel to and from metro Phoenix are springing up, including American Airlines' new route to Provo, Utah, expanded routes to Mexico and JetBlue Airways' expanded East Coast routes with business class seating.

When does JSX's new flight to Dallas start?

JSX will begin flying from Scottsdale to Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 3. The once-daily flights will be on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Are JSX flights private?

JSX operates out of large airports' smaller private terminals, like Dallas Love Field (and formerly Sky Harbor), and at smaller airports close to major cities, like Scottsdale. This allows passengers to go from parking or drop-off to boarding without traffic, crowds or long security waits.

JSX uses 30-seat Embraer jets with business-class legroom, power outlets in each row and no middle seats.

The flights are not private; anyone can book one at jsx.com.

How much does it cost to fly JSX from Scottsdale to Dallas?

Introductory fares for the new route start at $369 one-way.

Fares on JSX flights include two checked bags, onboard cocktails, gourmet snacks and in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, operated by SpaceX.

Details: Book at jsx.com.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

