Non-Americans Are Convinced Only A Handful Of Americans Can Comprehend These 32 Things
Welcome back to another post about things non-Americans say Americans pretty much can't understand!
I scoured X to find some of the best ones, and here they are:
1.
The American mind can't comprehend this. It's 2024 and I just purchased something from RadioShack. pic.twitter.com/di7SNMERHU
— Alex Costanzagram (@atc6955) January 28, 2024
2.
The American Mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/pXvlhf4YcK
— captain (@re00ser) March 15, 2024
3.
the american mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Xdaw5njb85
— Sonoflyn (@sonoflyn) February 27, 2024
4.
The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/SO0M6RzLo9
— Reagan (@Reagans_ratings) December 31, 2023
5.
the american mind can't comprehend km/h https://t.co/mDCzWesAee pic.twitter.com/6aaStvZa1o
— ashley (@becoming_fish) April 7, 2024
6.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/HSQ0acseBW
— Gabriel·le ac'hael·ez 🇵🇸 (@History_Mak3r) April 7, 2024
7.
The American mind can’t comprehend walking from public transport to a stadium. #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BpzSDTOdLI
— Nirgal451 Maester of Public Health 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@Nirgal451) February 25, 2024
8.
the American mind can't comprehend pic.twitter.com/K9SMfsdeNZ
— Ariele 🌐🏗️ (@weatherdai) April 10, 2024
9.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/Md3hsGUJUg
— James Finn (@rjamesfinn) December 31, 2023
10.
Taking my parents around Basque country. Two pintxos, two txakolis, and a mosto - 13€. Unbeatable. The American mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/EEE6Kze6yr
— Victor Trac (@victortrac) March 14, 2024
11.
The American mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/QF9keOlmOw
— marcel - so back / ngmi (same thing) (@mrclbschff) January 10, 2024
12.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/12ribUV5ee
— Sum🅱️oi 🇬🇷☦️ (@Smthingedgy) February 20, 2024
13.
This crucifix made of stone is probably at least 700 years old. The American mind can't comprehend. pic.twitter.com/sEMFtjGUbE
— 𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐙 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂 ✞ 🇻🇦🇩🇪 (@GenZ_Catholic) January 20, 2024
14.
american mind can’t comprehend this concept pic.twitter.com/Kr90TdJzaR
— pogos 🥀🗡️⚫️⛓️ (@pogos_kpn) December 17, 2023
15.
The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/9WizuUHjDu
— 🌲Wool Wearer ☦️ (@Kiefer_Wool) February 1, 2024
16.
the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/CHpS6RKATA
— manu (@bwboi1) February 4, 2024
17.
The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/LKAkHYrxxP
— Drew Pavlou is an Antisemite ☭ 🔻 (@Woke_Tankie) February 16, 2024
18.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/llVtxkcWc7
— Richard Kovacs (@rchardkovacs) February 25, 2024
19.
the american mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/pZAHPCj6I4
— sarah 🎀 (@sarahlovesthat) March 3, 2024
20.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Z6Y7qmFaQd
— bbyfaceRAMBO (@bbyfaceRAMBO) March 14, 2024
21.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EHO0mJZcew
— Emile 🏴🇬🇧 (@HSTemile) March 16, 2024
22.
The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rXEKOVg9Uv
— isabel (@wisepissmage) March 20, 2024
23.
The real “American mind can’t comprehend” is the French having a smoking room after passport control but before baggage reclaim pic.twitter.com/OQW7mF37wl
— Sha Sha (@humphriezz) March 23, 2024
24.
The American mind can’t comprehend this amount of luggage rack space. pic.twitter.com/H8WpL1AVaP
— Carlos Pero ᯅ (@CarlosPero) March 28, 2024
25.
the american mind can’t comprehend what time this exit/entrance closes pic.twitter.com/mjVtDg8as6
— Jake Jung （ジェイク・ヤング） (@jake_j_jung) March 29, 2024
26.
The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/VgoNhW1iU3
— Ha Seong Kim stan, Mike (@ThBoneOfMySword) March 29, 2024
27.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/WB5ijDdupL
— Carioceco (@carioceco) March 31, 2024
28.
This American mind can't comprehend having beans with breakfast https://t.co/rtR5cwucMq
— RaceSheetsDFS | NASCAR DFS (@RaceSheetsDFS) March 31, 2024
29.
The American mind can't comprehend the McBento https://t.co/0blNMwHTGs
— TheAnimeAvi 春 (@TheAnimeAvi1) April 1, 2024
30.
the american mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Y36Zs2TtcW
— cinnamon 🐇 (@char_bun) April 3, 2024
31.
The American mind can’t comprehend a £3.40 meal deal with a club card https://t.co/5btPRJOXjX
— ZACKMTFC 🏴 (@ZXMADARA05) April 6, 2024
32. And lastly, this. I honestly have no idea what is going on here.
American mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/JeSvpmIsaR
— мира 🦇 (@river_cowb) March 28, 2024