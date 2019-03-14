Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Co-Hosts, Audience on ‘The View’ After Pneumonia, Sepsis Battle

From Prevention

Whoopi Goldberg has been noticeably absent from The View for more than a month due to a nearly fatal case of double pneumonia and sepsis.

Goldberg revealed that the illness nearly took her life, and after surprising her co-hosts on The View in today’s episode, says her story should be a “ cautionary tale.”

Doctors explain why pneumonia is a serious illness, why it takes so long to recover, and how to spot the symptoms.

When Whoopi Goldberg first became noticeably absent from The View, people believed a conspiracy theory that she was actually planning to host the Oscars. But her co-hosts quickly debunked that idea and revealed that she was battling a serious case of pneumonia.



Joy Behar revealed on the show in late February that Goldberg, 63, has been pretty sick. “Whoopi is still out. Whoopi’s still out. She’s not feeling well,” Behar said. “Let me just set the record straight right now, OK? ...She’s actual recovering from pneumonia.”

Goldberg has not been present on the show since Feb. 6, meaning she’s been out for more than a month-and it’s been worrying her fans. But on March 8, Goldberg set the record straight in a video message on The View, confirming that she has been battling a nearly fatal case of double pneumonia and sepsis. “I am okay, I’m not dead,” she said. “And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t.”

On today’s show, Joy Behar teased that we might see her return as soon as next week, but then, Goldberg walked out on set-much to the surprise of her co-hosts and the audience.

Goldberg admits that she still has a cough, but will slowly be making her way back to work. “You must really take care of yourself, because there’s little tiny stuff out there that will kill you, that you never think of,” Goldberg said, emphasizing that she wants her story to be a “cautionary tale” for everyone.

Goldberg explained her cough first started in November. Once she finally went to the hospital, her doctor told her that she had a fever of 102 degrees and her X-ray revealed that one of her lungs was filled with a lot of “stuff” in it. “You think because you’ve healed quick before that something crazy can’t happen, well it can. Double pneumonia and sepsis,” Goldberg said.



The scariest moment for Goldberg? Hearing her doctor say: “You do realize how close to death you were?”

But why did Goldberg’s condition become so severe? Doctors explain how to spot the symptoms of pneumonia-and why the serious illness can knock you out so much.

What is pneumonia, exactly?

Pneumonia is the most common cause of hospital admission for adults in the U.S., other than childbirth, according to the American Thoracic Society. It’s an infection of the lungs that causes your lungs to fill with fluid and that makes it hard to breathe. Double pneumonia occurs when the infection affects both lungs.

“Breathing is essential to life. Pneumonia interrupts lung function and makes it less efficient,” says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Pneumonia can be caused by a bacteria, virus, or fungus, and it can be serious, especially for children under the age of five, adults over the age of 65, and people with certain health conditions, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) says.

“Despite advances in diagnosis and modern antibiotics, pneumonia still kills thousands of Americans each year,” adds Richard R. Watkins, MD, an infectious disease specialist in Akron, Ohio, and an associate professor of medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University.



In addition to pneumonia, Goldberg says she was septic, which can be a complication of the illness. Sepsis is an extreme immune system reaction to an infection anywhere in your body, including your lungs. This response releases harmful inflammatory chemicals into your blood, potentially interfering with proper organ function. When left untreated, sepsis can lead to septic shock, which dips your blood pressure to extremely low levels and weakens the heart-and that’s where it possibly becoming deadly.

What are the symptoms of pneumonia?

The symptoms of pneumonia can vary, but the NHLBI says you generally want to see a doctor quickly if you experience any of the following:

You suddenly feel worse after having a cold or the flu

You have a cough with phlegm that doesn’t get better or is getting worse

You have a high fever and shaking chills

You’re short of breath while doing everyday activities

You have chest pain when you breathe or cough

While those are the main symptoms, it’s also possible to have nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea with pneumonia, the NHLBI says.

Why does it take so long to recover from pneumonia?

When you have pneumonia, your body’s inflammatory response revs up to try and fight the infection, Dr. Schaffner explains. “That requires a lot of energy and, in part, results in you feeling weak,” he says.

Given that your lung function is impacted, you’re also not getting in oxygen as well as you normally would-and that can make you feel wiped out, too, says infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, senior scholar at the John’s Hopkins Center for Health Security. “This is not a minor illness,” Dr. Adalja adds.

