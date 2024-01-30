No Vacation Planned? You Can Bring the Hotel to You With This New Collection

Complete with the hotel-quality bedding of your dreams

We all know the glorious feeling of plopping onto a plush, white hotel bed after a long day of travel. You bumped elbows for hours with your in-flight neighbor, waited at baggage claim with record patience, and when you finally open the doors to your cozy hotel room, your first instinct? Jump right onto that freshly-made bed and take a well-deserved nap—after appreciating how fine the linens are, of course.

It's no secret that hotel beds are just otherworldly comfortable in comparison to your own. Though we don't have the scientific reasoning for that, we do have good news to share: you can now bring the truly luxurious hotel bedding home with you.

Travel + Leisure, the all-things-travel authority, just launched their first venture into home goods with their Resort Collection, filled with bed and bath essentials in partnership with Sobel Westex, a hotel bedding company that serves resorts all around the world.

You heard correctly—be prepared to revamp your bedding with the same crisp, white linens that grace your favorite hotels.

Read on to explore the standouts of this collection and bring home some of that vacation magic.

The themes present in the collection reflect the color schemes of several fan-favorite destinations: Santorini, Lisbon, Mumbai, and the overarching Resort Collection.



“These luxurious bedding and bath products were created to evoke memories of the exotic and myriad destinations our customers visit as part of our travel portfolio," Scott Cavanaugh, the vice president of strategic partnerships and licensing for Travel + Leisure, says. "We’re sure our customers will be transported back to these joyful experiences every time they use them.”

Check out each of the collections and their offerings:

The Resort Collection

The Resort Collection is Travel + Leisure's nod to the classic, crisp white bedding that graces many a resort and hotel. In this collection, you'll find the perfect four-piece sheet set that rivals resorts, as well as a duvet insert that looks just like ones found in luxurious hotel rooms.

We're big fans of the "Resort Collection Blanket" which looks just like a spare found in your hotel. We've reached for that addition many times—that hotel AC can be truly chilling.

Dry off in luxury after your shower with their premier, 100% cotton hotel-inspired bath towels. The three-piece set comes in at $75, which is quite a cut less than other luxury towels on the market.



The Santorini Collection

We can feel the sun on our skin and the breeze in our hair already. Take a "trip" to Santorini with their dedicated bed and bath collections inspired by the city's iconic blue-and-white architecture.

Unique to this collection is a cozy throw in that cool blue color palette as well as an eight-piece comforter set, featured above. This is perfect for anyone wanting bedding in a certain style or color scheme, and avoids the need to purchase dozens of different pillows, shams, and more.

The Mumbai Collection

This collection explores the "City of Dreams," in its vibrant colors and textures, embracing warmer terracotta and olives. The Mumbai collection has its own version of the eight-piece comforter set and its own throw blanket in a cozy, colorful plaid.

The Lisbon Collection

The capital city of Portugal is a lively, romantic excursion, brought to you in the form of textiles with the bed and bath collection. It mirrors the “effortless beauty and captivating details” of Lisbon, as told by Travel + Leisure on their shop's site.

The colors of the products in this collection evoke the famous ceramic tiles that line the streets of Lisbon, from bright yellows to blues and whites. The throw blanket has a gorgeous pattern, reminiscent of an expensive woven rug, and the eight-piece bedding collection here is a woven white paradise, adding a bit more texture to your typical hotel bedding.

This globally-inspired bed and bath collection is available to shop now on Travel + Leisure's shop.

Read the original article on The Spruce.