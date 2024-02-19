'No streaking or smearing': This $13 tool makes cleaning your windshield a breeze — and it's over 40% off

A clean windshield is about more than just making your car look great. It may wind up preventing an accident. At the very least, with spring just around the corner, it won't be long till you'll be finding squished bugs (ew) on your windshield that need to be attended to. And sure, you can go the old Windex-and-paper-towel route, but there's an easier, smarter, more thorough way. That would be the AstroAI Windshield Cleaner, an ingenious tool with soft cleaning pads that gives you the extra reach you need to get into every nook and cranny. It's on sale at Amazon for just $13 right now.

Why is this a good deal?

This windshield cleaner is priced comparably to others on the market, but stands out as one of the most-reviewed and highest-rated options out there. While the price has been known to drop a bit lower, this markdown is still well worth snapping up.

Why do I need this?

This magic wand will immediately become an essential part of your car-maintenance arsenal. At its retracted length (15.94") it'll be a cinch to store in the trunk and always within reach when you need it. Speaking of reach: Your arms, shoulders and back will thank you when the AstroAI is extended to its full 21" length — no more contorting yourself to reach the far corners of your windshield. Just twist the lock on the handle and it will stay in place.

And not only can you, of course, use it on your ride's side windows as well; it can also tackle high or hard-to-get-to windows in your home. The microfiber pads are all washable and leave behind no streaking or lint, so your windows will be just about spotless. As an added bonus, the AstroAI Windshield Cleaner has a safety hammer built in at the joint of the handle. This can be used to break one of you windows in an emergency. (Yes, we see the irony there.)

Keep your panes sparkling and your neck, shoulders and back pain-free. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, this window cleaner has a big fan base. "The cleaning pad itself is a marvel. Made of high-quality microfiber, it gently yet thoroughly cleans the glass surface, removing everything from fingerprints and smudges to more stubborn spots and stains. The result is a crystal clear windshield that significantly improves visibility, which is essential for safe driving," raved one particularly erudite fan.

Another shared, "This is the perfect tool for cleaning the inside of car windshields, particularly the rear ones. I have noticed that car washes don't clean the inside of car windshields, or if they do, not very well. The AstroAI is the perfect answer to this and works perfectly. ... It did such a good job that I bought three more to give to friends."

"The best front windshield tool ever," wrote a third marveling motorist. "The flexible head of the tool allowed me to easily reach the corners and edges of the inside of my windshield that I have never been able to get to effectively. Just a small amount of a quality glass cleaner and the windshield cleaner polished the glass so that there is no streaking or smearing. I wish I had had this tool years ago."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

