Over 48,000 Amazon shoppers say these are the best no-show socks — and they're just $3 each

Before the warm weather hits, you'd better take stock of your socks. You won't need those wool knee highs and boot socks much longer now, and nothing throws off a perfectly good outfit quite like heavy socks with low-top sneakers or flats. Here's your chance to, um, get on the good foot: There's an easy, popular, affordable style fix from Amazon — Wernies No Show Socks. Over 48,000 reviewers have given them a perfect five-star rating, making them a No. 1 bestseller in the category.

wernies Women's No Show Socks Low Socks, 4 Pair The socks are made with plush premium cotton and spandex, so they're super stretchy and durable. They also wick away sweat and stay comfortable all day long —we bet you'll even forget you have them on. $12 at Amazon

Thanks to three silicone grips, they won't slide down either. They're virtually undetectable under your shoes, so you can confidently (and comfortably) wear them with low-top sneakers, loafers and walking shoes.

"Oh my goodness! I LOVE these socks," a shopper declared. "I have been looking for a no-show sock that would stay in place — without riding down into your shoe — for years. These are comfortable and easy to wear. They have four wavy rows of silicone grippers on the heel and even stay in place while putting your shoe on. I love them so much I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes. They are cute, stretchy and comfortable."

The perfect socks for sneakers, flats and more. (Photo: Amazon)

One reviewer even swears they caress her feet: "I cannot explain what it is exactly, but if you look very closely you can see that there is something in the fabric that makes these socks hug and massage your feet as if by magic! The comfort can only be known by experiencing it for yourself. It simply cannot be described... I've given them to friends and family. They're amazed, too! What's in these socks?"

Great value. I'm a nurse and wear jogger scrubs but was struggling with finding ankle socks that were 'no show,' thin enough, but also didn't slide down or burn the back of my ankles. These were PERFECT," another shopper marveled. "The rubber on the back to hold up the socks is comfortable. I work 12-hour nights and I haven't had an issue at all."

Another customer raved: "I am a teacher on my feet all day busy with energetic students. These socks stay in place, keep my hot feet dry and are extremely comfortable. I have finally found my favorites!"

