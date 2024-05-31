'No regerts?' Florida ranks in top 10 for states most likely to remove tattoos

Have you ever gotten a tattoo that you regret? Turns out, so have a lot of people in Florida.

New research from tattoo removal experts LLTattoo analyzed search data to figure out which states are more likely to remove a tattoo.

Here's where Florida ranked and some information about tattoo removal.

How can you tell which states will remove tattoos?

LLTattoo analyzed Google search data to figure out which state had the most searches for tattoo removal.

The experts were able to track down how often terms for laser tattoo removal and cover up ideas were searched in each state. The searches were compared to the population in each state to determine an average monthly search volume per 100,000 citizens.

Where did Florida rank in number of tattoo removals?

LLTattoo ranked Florida at number seven for most likely to remove tattoos.

With an average monthly search volume of 108.55 per 100,000 citizens, Florida's search trends show a desire to remove tattoos.

What other states are likely to remove tattoos?

Colorado: 121.87 searches per 100k citizens Oregon: 112.83 searches per 100k citizens California: 111.83 searches per 100k citizens Washington: 111.33 searches per 100k citizens Arizona: 110.88 searches per 100k citizens Georgia: 109.69 searches per 100k citizens Florida: 108.55 searches per 100k citizens Nevada: 108.53 searches per 100k citizens Rhode Island: 108.35 searches per 100k citizens Utah: 105.80 searches per 100k citizens

Does tattoo removal work?

While tattoos have always been called permanent, there is actually a way to remove them.

Advances in laser technology have made laser tattoo-removal a better way to get rid of an unwanted tattoo.

Laser light energy breaks up tattoo ink into smaller particles which your body's immune system clears over time.

The results of laser tattoo-removal vary based on several things like the tattoo's colors, location, and age. The treatment may not completely remove your tattoo, but it will certainly lighten it.

Is tattoo removal painful?

The pain level of tattoo removal will depend on your pain tolerance and how big and pigmented your tattoo is.

Some people say removal feels the same as getting a tattoo, but others say it feels like a rubber band snapping against their skin.

A dermatologist may apply a topical or inject local anesthetic to make the procedure less painful.

Where do I go to remove a tattoo?

If you're looking to remove a tattoo, you can set up an appointment with a local laser specialist or dermatologist that offers tattoo-removal services.

Here's a few local options in Naples.

How long does it take to laser remove a tattoo?

It can take multiple sessions to remove a tattoo depending on its size and pigmentation.

You may feel like it's lightened enough after the first session, but if you're looking for it to be completely gone, you'll need multiple sessions.

Sometimes the laser needs multiple passes to fully break up the ink particles.

What other ways can I remove a tattoo?

If you're skeptical about lasers, tattoo cover-ups are an option.

A tattoo artist can work with you to create a design that will mask or cover up an old tattoo you don't like anymore.

Your old piece will be gone and you'll have some new art to enjoy!

Dermabrasion is another way to remove a tattoo. The procedure uses a special tool to remove the outer layers of your skin that contain the tattoo ink.

Dermabrasion will leave you with an open wound, so you'll need to take care of it and allow it to heal properly.

If you have a small tattoo, surgical excision may work to remove it. This is where the skin that has a tattoo is cut out and the remaining skin is stitched together.

Surgical excision doesn't work well with large tattoos though.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tattoo removal in Florida a popular search term. Here's how it's done