This “no questions asked” parenting rule is truly top-tier

It’s not often that parents’ rules get described as “cool,” but we’ll definitely make an exception for this one. A TikToker posed the question, “What was the coolest rule your parents had growing up?” and a video answering it is going viral because the response is just so good.

Ayah, who posts to TikTok as @this.is.ayah_, made a stitch with the original video to answer the question with a story from when she was a teenager.

“When I was in high school, my sister and I were always told that we’d never have to lie or sneak out of the house,” she said. “If you want to go to a party, we tell them. They will drop us off and pick us up, be it 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock in the morning — they will fetch us.”

She added that there was a second part to the rule that made it even cooler.

“If we decided to go with friends, the older we got, if we went with friends to that party and if something goes wrong and we need them to pick us up, no matter what time it is, we phone them, my dad will get up and he will come pick us up,” she said. “No questions asked.”

You have to imagine the kind of love, trust, and mutual respect Ayah, her sister, and their parents had when they were growing up to have a rule like that. At the end of the day, that rule makes sure that the kids know they can always count on their parents to keep them safe, no matter what happens — which is the way it should be!

In the comments, people praised Ayah’s parents for their very cool, but also very wise rule.

“This leaves room for kids to ask for your help whenever they mess up instead of getting in trouble,” one commenter wrote, to which Ayah responded, “Absolutely.”

Another commented, “Same with my Mom. I was the only one of my friends, who told my Mom the truth of where I was going.” That comment brings up an interesting point, which is the honesty that this kind of rule encourages.

We love to see it, and more parents should adopt rules like this one.