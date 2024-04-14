No more wet feet on Tamarack Nature Trail in Kettle Moraine State Forest. Check it out this spring.

For many of us who walk the Tamarack Nature Trail around Mauthe Lake, we remember often getting wet, muddy feet as we tried to dodge water puddles found between the campground and the bridge over the Milwaukee River – East Branch.

As of this spring, this is no longer the case! The trail in that section has been reconstructed to raise it above puddle level and drain water through culverts under the trail.

It took some hard work on behalf of the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit’s staff to complete this project. The crew faced several setbacks caused by permit delays, wet weather, unfrozen ground, bird nesting seasons and equipment failures, but they laid the last stone this past winter.

The first step of the project involved installing many culverts to direct water under the trail.

Next, the staff laid down large rock to form a foundation for the trail bed.

This was followed by a layer of medium-sized gravel.

When funding becomes available, a third layer of finer gravel will be added to make the trail even more accessible to more people.

The financing for this remake of the trail came from many sources. They included two large donations from dedicated Tamarack Trail enthusiasts and many smaller gifts from other trail users. The Friends of the Kettle Moraine doubled their contribution with a grant from a Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Fund. The Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit covered the labor costs.

As you can see, it took a whole team to bring this project to fruition.

As the 2-mile Tamarack Nature Trail circles Mauthe Lake, it traverses several plant communities including a floodplain forest, a pine plantation and cedar swamp. It also crosses the East Branch of the Milwaukee River twice — at the spillway dam where the river leaves Mauthe Lake and upriver from where it enters the lake.

With all this diversity, the trail provides a hot spot for birders, especially in the spring when those long-distant migrants stop over to rest and refuel.

The Northern Unit is known for rugged trails, but the Tamarack Nature Trail proves the exception with its flat terrain, making it a perfect trail for all types of walkers and hikers, including families with children.

The trail offers a great destination for your out-of-town guests to enjoy a bit of the Northern Unit while stretching their legs while visiting to catch up on local happenings.

You can jump on the trail at the Mauthe Lake Recreation Area, N1490 County Road GGG, Campbellsport, where there are bathrooms, a sandy swimming beach, shaded picnic tables and playground.

You can also access the trail from the forest headquarters, N1765 County Road G, Campbellsport, by the maintenance shop in which there are also bathrooms.

Remember that a Wisconsin State Park System vehicle admission sticker is required to park at the Mauthe Lake Recreation Area.

Lace up your walking shoes, leave your rubber boots at home, and head out to the new and improved Tamarack Nature Trail. No matter the season, you can always find something special as you travel along the trail.

Jackie Scharfenberg is a retired Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources naturalist.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Tamarack Nature Trail gets overhaul in Kettle Moraine State Forest