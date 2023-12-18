'No more clumping': This top-selling eyelash comb is just $5 and makes a great stocking stuffer

A swipe or two of mascara can make all the difference when it comes to enhancing our eyes — assuming the final result doesn't look clumpy, of course. Achieving defined lashes is easy ... when you have the right tools. Enter this top-selling Msq Eyelash Comb for just $5 at Amazon. Equipped with mini tines, it'll separate your mascara-coated lashes for a clump-free finish that'll make everyone wonder if you're even wearing eye makeup at all. Snag one now to keep you de-clumped for all of those holiday parties going on, then grab another (or more!) to stuff the stockings of the beauty lovers in your life!

Why is it a good deal?

At nearly 40% off, it's a great time to buy one of these eyelash combs — especially if you're planning your holiday look, or just looking to add some extra goodies to your loved ones' stockings. If you're someone who wears mascara often, it'll quickly become a staple in your beauty kit; same for any beauty-loving giftees.

Why do I need this?

Even the most experienced makeup-wearers among us have experienced their fair share of clumpy mascara, so if you want to ensure your lashes look nice and defined, this eyelash comb belongs in your cart.

It has 30 mini metal tines to break up the areas where mascara is accumulating, so just run it through your lashes once you've finished applying your makeup. (Some reviewers even give their lashes a swipe-through with the comb prior for better application.) Not only will it reduce the appearance of clumps, it'll help separate your lashes for a more natural look and fuller effect.

The slightly bent handle gives the comb a better angle while it's in your hand, and there's even a cap to cover the spikes in between uses. At first glance, it might seem like just another cosmetic tool, but once you see how much of a difference it makes, you'll wonder why this little doodad wasn't in your makeup bag all along.

Who knew a $5 eyelash comb could help transform your look?

What reviewers say

Over 15,000 Amazon customers have given the Msq Eyelash Comb their five-star seal of approval.

"My absolute favorite beauty tool!" gushed a happy shopper. "I love using this eyelash brush! I'm 68 and never used one before; had always struggled with clumps and lashes sticking together. Now I use this, it's simple and easily does the job! I love it!"

"Say goodbye to clumpy eyelashes!" exclaimed another rave reviewer. "Worth it. Buy it. Don't think about it. I used it for the first time this weekend and again this morning for work and am in love. Apply your mascara, then use your brush — evens out the spread of your lashes for a full look. I'm shocked I only recently learned about this!"

"No more clumping!" echoed a third enthusiast. "I was skeptical, but decided to try this and ... IT WORKS! My eyelashes are very thin, so I use a couple of layers of mascara, and no matter the brand there's always some clumping. This eyebrow comb is super easy to grip and combs through any mascara clumps. Thumbs up for this!"

"Easy to use and worked well," wrote a final fan. "Better than I expected. Easier to clean than plastic or hair brushes." Their one complaint? "I wish it was slightly bigger. It does not quite cover my entire eye, so I have to use it in two sections."

Another $5 holiday-readyfind we love? This No. 1 bestselling Essence mascara, which hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers adore.

One satisfied user called it a "miracle worker," adding: "I really do look like I have on falsies. But in a natural way. At age 52, your eyebrows and eyelashes start to thin and turn gray (mine did, anyway). This mascara solves that problem. No clumps."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

