'No more clumping': This bestselling eyelash comb is down to just $5 for perfect lashes every time

Mascara is a blessing and a curse. A swipe or two is the quickest way to make eyes pop. But clumping can (just as quickly) make you look like a hot mess. There's a fix — and it's a good one: this No. 1 bestselling Msq Eyelash Comb at Amazon, now half off, at just $5.

With mini tines, this tiny tool separates mascara-coated lashes in seconds, imparting definition to each individual lash. The result? A natural-looking, clump-free finish that will make everyone wonder if you're wearing eye makeup at all.

Why is it a good deal?

At 50% off, this eyelash comb is a total steal and is perfect for polishing any look, whether you're going to the office or on a date night! It's like floss — once you start, you'll wonder how you every lived without it.

Why do I need this?

The best makeup doesn't draw attention to itself — it draws attention to you, giving you a glow and an indefinable magic. Mascara needs a little help here — ask any makeup artist and they'll agree. This eyelash comb is that little zhush that makes a big difference.

With 30 mini metal tines, it breaks up spots where mascara is accumulating. All you have to do is run it through your lashes once you've finished applying your makeup. (Some reviewers even give their lashes a swipe with the comb prior for better application.) Not only will it reduce clumps, it'll help separate lashes for a more natural look and fuller overall effect.

The shaped handle gives the comb a better angle, making a breeze to use; there's even a cap to keep the tool clean and protected. Once you see how much of a difference this lash comb makes, you'll wonder why it wasn't in your makeup bag all along.

What a difference a comb makes — lashes need love too! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 26,000 Amazon customers give the Msq Eyelash Comb their five-star seal of approval.

"No more clumping!" says a happy shopper. "I was skeptical, but decided to try this and ... IT WORKS! My eyelashes are very thin, so I use a couple of layers of mascara, and no matter the brand there's always some clumping. This eyebrow comb is super easy to grip and combs through any mascara clumps. Thumbs up for this!"

"My absolute favorite beauty tool!" reports another reviewer. "I love using this eyelash brush! I'm 68 and never used one before; had always struggled with clumps and lashes sticking together. Now I use this, it's simple and easily does the job! I love it!"

"Say goodbye to clumpy eyelashes!" exclaims a third enthusiast. "Worth it. Buy it. Don't think about it. I used it for the first time this weekend and again this morning for work and am in love. Apply your mascara, then use your brush — evens out the spread of your lashes for a full look. I'm shocked I only recently learned about this!"

"Easy to use and worked well," says a final fan. "Better than I expected. Easier to clean than plastic or hair brushes." Their one complaint? "I wish it was slightly bigger. It does not quite cover my entire eye, so I have to use it in two sections."

Another $5 celebration-worthy find we love? This No. 1 bestselling Essence mascara, which hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers adore.

Amazon Essence False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Why deal with the stress of false lashes when this affordable mascara can give you similar results? It's formulated to glide on without clumping, while maximizing length and volume. $5 at Amazon

One satisfied shopper calls it a "miracle worker," adding: "I really do look like I have on falsies. But in a natural way. At age 52, your eyebrows and eyelashes start to thin and turn gray (mine did, anyway). This mascara solves that problem. No clumps."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

